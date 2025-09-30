Busted vs McFly: Setlist, stage times and what to know ahead of Aberdeen face off show

Busted and McFly will both go head to head in Aberdeen this evening. | Getty Images

If you’re heading along to Busted vs. McFly in Aberdeen, here’s everything you need to know including the setlist and stage times.

Chart topping British bands Busted and McFly will go head to head in Aberdeen this evening, for the first of four scheduled Scottish shows.

The groups have previously toured together as McBusted, but the 2025 Busted vs McFly tour will instead see the bands play two separate sets before facing off against one another.

In addition to their show tonight, Busted vs McFly will also perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday and Friday, with a bonus night in the city scheduled for Monday, November 3.

With some last minute tickets remaining for their Aberdeen gig, here is everything you can expect during Busted vs McFly- including the setlist, stage times and more.

Busted vs McFly Aberdeen stage times

If you’re heading along to see Busted vs McFly in Aberdeen, doors for the event will open at 6pm with the show set to finish at around 10.30pm.

Here are all of the stage times as we know them for tonight’s show:

Doors open : 6pm

: 6pm Show starts : 8pm

: 8pm Show ends : 10.30pm

: 10.30pm Curfew: 11pm

All timings are approximate and subject to change.

Busted vs McFly setlist

Across the majority of dates on the Busted vs McFly 2025 tour, the bands have been following the same setlist. McFly are set to come on stage first, with Busted then taking over before the two groups “battle” it out in front of the crowd.

Based on past shows, here is what you can expect from the Busted vs McFly setlist in Aberdeen this evening:

McFly setlist

Where Did All the Guitars Go?

Star Girl

That Girl

One for the Radio

I'll Be OK

Obviously

Room on the 3rd Floor

All About You

Transylvania / Lies

Red

The Heart Never Lies

Busted setlist

Crashed the Wedding

Meet You There

Dawson's Geek / Britney / Nerdy / Why

You Said No

Loser Kid

Who's David

Sleeping With the Light On

Everything I Knew

Thunderbirds Are Go

What I Go to School For

Busted vs McFly setlist

Drum Battle

Hate Your Guts (McBusted cover)

3am / Not Alone

Air Hostess (Busted song)

5 Colours in Her Hair (McFly song)

Encore

What Happened to Your Band (McBusted cover)

Shine a Light (McFly song)

Year 3000 (Busted song)

Are there any tickets left for Busted vs McFly in Aberdeen?

Yes, there are tickets remaining for Busted vs McFly in Aberdeen tonight.

There are a number of resale tickets available on Ticketmaster, while the P&J Live released a number of additional tickets last night on AXS. Looking at both sites, to get a last minute Busted vs McFly ticket for Aberdeen it will cost anywhere from £11 to £135.

If you would rather try your luck at the venue, the P&J Live Box Office will open at 5pm and close when the main act comes on stage.

Are there any restrictions?

There are some restrictions in place for Busted vs McFly’s Aberdeen show. Only children who are 8 or older will be permitted to see the show, even if seated.

Only over 14s will be allowed in the standing area, and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. There will be ID checks in place.

What can I bring with me?

No large bags, backpacks or umbrellas will be allowed inside the venue - that means any item larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

In addition, no selfie sticks, large cameras or recording devices or will be permitted, nor will any signs larger than a sheet of A3.