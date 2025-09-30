Busted vs McFly: Setlist, stage times and what to know ahead of Aberdeen face off show
Chart topping British bands Busted and McFly will go head to head in Aberdeen this evening, for the first of four scheduled Scottish shows.
The groups have previously toured together as McBusted, but the 2025 Busted vs McFly tour will instead see the bands play two separate sets before facing off against one another.
In addition to their show tonight, Busted vs McFly will also perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday and Friday, with a bonus night in the city scheduled for Monday, November 3.
With some last minute tickets remaining for their Aberdeen gig, here is everything you can expect during Busted vs McFly- including the setlist, stage times and more.
Busted vs McFly Aberdeen stage times
If you’re heading along to see Busted vs McFly in Aberdeen, doors for the event will open at 6pm with the show set to finish at around 10.30pm.
Here are all of the stage times as we know them for tonight’s show:
- Doors open: 6pm
- Show starts: 8pm
- Show ends: 10.30pm
- Curfew: 11pm
All timings are approximate and subject to change.
Busted vs McFly setlist
Across the majority of dates on the Busted vs McFly 2025 tour, the bands have been following the same setlist. McFly are set to come on stage first, with Busted then taking over before the two groups “battle” it out in front of the crowd.
Based on past shows, here is what you can expect from the Busted vs McFly setlist in Aberdeen this evening:
McFly setlist
- Where Did All the Guitars Go?
- Star Girl
- That Girl
- One for the Radio
- I'll Be OK
- Obviously
- Room on the 3rd Floor
- All About You
- Transylvania / Lies
- Red
- The Heart Never Lies
Busted setlist
- Crashed the Wedding
- Meet You There
- Dawson's Geek / Britney / Nerdy / Why
- You Said No
- Loser Kid
- Who's David
- Sleeping With the Light On
- Everything I Knew
- Thunderbirds Are Go
- What I Go to School For
Busted vs McFly setlist
- Drum Battle
- Hate Your Guts (McBusted cover)
- 3am / Not Alone
- Air Hostess (Busted song)
- 5 Colours in Her Hair (McFly song)
Encore
- What Happened to Your Band (McBusted cover)
- Shine a Light (McFly song)
- Year 3000 (Busted song)
Are there any tickets left for Busted vs McFly in Aberdeen?
Yes, there are tickets remaining for Busted vs McFly in Aberdeen tonight.
There are a number of resale tickets available on Ticketmaster, while the P&J Live released a number of additional tickets last night on AXS. Looking at both sites, to get a last minute Busted vs McFly ticket for Aberdeen it will cost anywhere from £11 to £135.
If you would rather try your luck at the venue, the P&J Live Box Office will open at 5pm and close when the main act comes on stage.
Are there any restrictions?
There are some restrictions in place for Busted vs McFly’s Aberdeen show. Only children who are 8 or older will be permitted to see the show, even if seated.
Only over 14s will be allowed in the standing area, and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. There will be ID checks in place.
What can I bring with me?
No large bags, backpacks or umbrellas will be allowed inside the venue - that means any item larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.
In addition, no selfie sticks, large cameras or recording devices or will be permitted, nor will any signs larger than a sheet of A3.
The P&J Live is also a cashless venue, so be sure to take along your card if you would like to purchase any food, drink or merchandise.
