James Bourne will no longer be performing with Busted at the band's three night co-headling shows at the Glasgow Hydro with McFly. | Getty Images

The news came just a day before the band’s tour starts.

Platinum-selling British bands Busted and McFly are set to play the first in a series of arena shows this evening (September 16) but one of the performers has dropped out at the last minute.

Busted singer James Bourne has announced he won’t be appearing on the tour for health reasons - and that includes a show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on September 30 and three shows at the Glasgow Hydro on October 2 and 3 and November 3.

Members of the bands have previously toured as supergroup McBusted, but this will be the first time that all the original members will be heading out together - playing two seperate sets of hits.

The tour was announced earlier this year as McFly performed a gig to mark their 21st birthday this week, bringing Busted out to the delight of fans.

In a statement, McFly were in combative mood, saying: “Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year.

They continued: “We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S. Busted Suck.”

Announcing the news Busted said: “The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind. It’s going to be a fight to the death.”

Meanwhile McFly countered: “It has been a long time coming, this tour. Fans have wanted this. There’s a massive crossover in the fanbases but secretly [we] think everyone likes Busted more.”

Here’s what we know about the situation ahead of the Scottish gigs.

What has James Bourne said?

The singer made a statement via social media explaining the situation to fans. Here’s what he said:

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows :-(

“There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.

"I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It's still going to. be an amazing show and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible."

What is James Bourne’s health condition?

No further information has been released about the condition that has led to James Bourne pullingout of the gigs.

Two years ago he was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a black widow spider, which caused him to suffer from hypertension. At the time he said he had made a full recovery.

Will the concerts still be going ahead?

The other members of McFly - Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - along with all four members of McFly - Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynte and Harry Judd - have confirmed the the tour will continue without Bourne.