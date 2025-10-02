Busted vs McFly Glasgow: Setlist, stage times and what to know ahead of their OVO Hydro battle
Busted and McFly are set to play three shows in Glasgow over the next month, going head to head to entertain audiences at the OVO Hydro.
During each show the two hit bands - who were often pitted against one another in the noughties - will battle it out to discover which is the better band overall, after their previous McBusted tour which instead saw them team up.
Both Busted and McFly will take to the OVO Hydro stage on Thursday, October 2 and Friday, October 3, with an additional show at the Scottish venue on Monday, November 3. It follows a huge night in Aberdeen in September.
Here is everything you need to know about Busted vs McFly in Glasgow.
Busted vs McFly Glasgow dates
After selling out their initial run of shows, two more nights in Glasgow were added to the 2025 Busted vs McFly tour.
Busted vs McFly will be at the OVO Hydro on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3 and Monday, November 3.
Busted vs McFly Glasgow stage times
For those seeing Busted vs McFly in Glasgow, doors are set to open at around 6.30pm each night, with the show ending around 10.30pm.
Because of the nature of the show, when organisers say the show will start at 8pm that means that the first band will appear on stage at 8pm - give or take a few minutes.
In summary, here are the Busted vs McFly stage times for Glasgow:
- Doors open: 6.30pm
- Show starts: 8pm
- Show ends: 10.30pm
- Curfew: 11pm
Despite the times provided, these are always a guideline and may be subject to change.
Busted vs McFly setlist Glasgow
With no support act, it is straight into the action during a Busted vs McFly show, with the setlist for both bands fairly rigid.
Looking at shows they have already played, here are all the songs you can expect to hear from Busted and McFly - as well as some McBusted numbers.
McFly setlist
- Where Did All the Guitars Go?
- Star Girl
- That Girl
- One for the Radio
- I'll Be OK
- Obviously
- Room on the 3rd Floor
- All About You
- Transylvania / Lies
- Red
- The Heart Never Lies
Busted setlist
- Crashed the Wedding
- Meet You There
- Dawson's Geek / Britney / Nerdy / Why
- You Said No
- Loser Kid
- Who's David
- Sleeping With the Light On
- Everything I Knew
- Thunderbirds Are Go
- What I Go to School For
Busted vs McFly setlist
- Drum Battle
- Hate Your Guts (McBusted cover)
- 3am / Not Alone
- Air Hostess (Busted song)
- 5 Colours in Her Hair (McFly song)
Encore
- What Happened to Your Band (McBusted cover)
- Shine a Light (McFly song)
- Year 3000 (Busted song)
Are there any tickets left for Busted vs McFly in Glasgow?
Yes, there are tickets remaining for Busted vs McFly in Glasgow, with prices ranging from £34 to around £115, before fees.
Tickets - such as verified resale tickets - can be purchased online via Ticketmaster, or in person at the OVO Hydro Box Office.
If you are hoping to chance your luck at the venue, the Box Office will be open from 3pm on the day of the show, closing 15 minutes after the main act takes to the stage - so in this case, roughly around 8.15pm.
Are there any restrictions?
Yes, only those 14 and older may stand for Busted vs McFly in Glasgow. Anyone under-16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 and no under 8s will be permitted at all for the show.
Concertgoers are also warned that level 3 of the venue is only accessible by stairs, and that levels 2 and 3 may not suit those with mobility difficulties or who are uncomfortable with heights.
