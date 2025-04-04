Mobile game Subway Surfers travels to Edinburgh for Easter
The most-downloaded mobile game of all time is transporting players to Edinburgh for Easter.
In a new update Subway Surfers, created by SYBO, has combined the historic charm of the capital with new content for Easter.
Inspired by familiar locations including Edinburgh Castle and Victoria Street, the new update also includes three new characters named Finlay, Ribbon, and Soul Sir Easter. Four themed hoverboards - Bloomster, Eggscalibur, Guard Board, and Edinburst - have also been added to the game.
It is not the first game to feature Edinburgh as a location, with other titles including Train Sim World and Counter-Strike 2 having based certain maps in and around the city.
Based in Scotland, the limited time event will be available until April 22. Players will be able to access exclusive bundles, power-ups and rewards during the time period.
Also included in the update is a collaboration between Hipster Whale’s Crossy Road and Subway Surfers.
With limited edition crossover characters Chicken Jake and Mallard Tricky, new challenge events and gameplay mechanics, there are a number of surprises in store for players.
In Subway Surfers players can play the Crossy Road Challenge by extending their time to win rewards against the classic Crossy Road environment.
And in Crossy Road, Subway Surfer characters will be introduced as will new mechanics including jetpack rides and magnets.
The in-game events are available for players within Subway Surfers and Crossy Road until April 22. Subway Surfers is free to download - with in-game purchases - on iOS, Android and other platforms.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.