The limited time event will transport Subway Surfer players to Scotland for Easter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most-downloaded mobile game of all time is transporting players to Edinburgh for Easter.

In a new update Subway Surfers, created by SYBO, has combined the historic charm of the capital with new content for Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by familiar locations including Edinburgh Castle and Victoria Street, the new update also includes three new characters named Finlay, Ribbon, and Soul Sir Easter. Four themed hoverboards - Bloomster, Eggscalibur, Guard Board, and Edinburst - have also been added to the game.

It is not the first game to feature Edinburgh as a location, with other titles including Train Sim World and Counter-Strike 2 having based certain maps in and around the city.

Based in Scotland, the limited time event will be available until April 22. Players will be able to access exclusive bundles, power-ups and rewards during the time period.

Also included in the update is a collaboration between Hipster Whale’s Crossy Road and Subway Surfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With limited edition crossover characters Chicken Jake and Mallard Tricky, new challenge events and gameplay mechanics, there are a number of surprises in store for players.

In Subway Surfers players can play the Crossy Road Challenge by extending their time to win rewards against the classic Crossy Road environment.

And in Crossy Road, Subway Surfer characters will be introduced as will new mechanics including jetpack rides and magnets.