4 . Outdoor Easter adventures in Aviemore

For those looking to escape into nature and fresh air this Easter, Aviemore is a great option. Make sure to explore Rothiemurchus Estate, with its scenic walking trails and opportunities for wildlife spotting. Grab something fresh and local from Rothiemurchus Farm Shop and head to Loch an Eilein for a picnic, a fantastic way to take in the beauty of the season. If you want to extend your adventure into a longer break, Aviemore Youth Hostel is popular with outdoor enthusiasts and provides a comfortable, welcoming base for families. It’s also home to a Scottish Natural Heritage visitor centre, featuring a Peregrine nestcam and plenty of helpful information about the nearby Craigellachie National Nature Reserve. Aviemore is easy to reach by train, with direct journeys from Edinburgh and Glasgow taking about three hours, and just a short 40-minute ride from Inverness. It's also a stop on the Caledonian Sleeper from London, making it a convenient escape even for those travelling longer distances. | Canva/Getty Images