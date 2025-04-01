With the Easter holidays just around the corner, many are on the lookout for fun and affordable ways to celebrate the long weekend.
Finding activities that strike the perfect balance between adventure, excitement, and great value can be tricky, but Scotland is full of options that tick all the boxes.
To make planning easier, the experts at VisitScotland have put together a selection of memorable Easter experiences that won’t break the bank.
Whether it’s a classic Easter egg hunt, a scenic outdoor adventure, or a hands-on farm visit, these activities offer the perfect way to enjoy Scotland’s beautiful spring landscapes while creating lasting family memories.
You can get more inspiration and ideas for spring breaks in Scotland from VisitScotland here.
1. Easter egg trails with the National Trust for Scotland
No Easter celebration is complete without a classic egg hunt, and this year, the National Trust for Scotland is once again bringing its popular Easter Egg Trails to historic sites across the country. Blending outdoor adventure, problem-solving, and a sweet reward at the finish line, these trails offer a fantastic way for families to enjoy the Easter weekend together. Participants can follow a specially designed route, uncover clues, and solve puzzles before claiming a chocolate treat at the end. This year, families can choose between Maltesers or Moo Free, dairy free eggs, making the experience even more inclusive. With each location offering a unique trail, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore multiple sites and soak up Scotland’s rich history along the way. In Aberdeenshire and Angus, there are many attractions hosting trails: Castle Fraser (18th–21st April, between 10-3.30), Craigievar Castle (18th–20th April, between 10-4), House of Dun, Garden & Estate (18th–21st April, between 11-4), Barry Mill (18th–20st April, between 11-4). Book your trail in advance. Each trail sheet costs £5, and advance booking is required for most locations. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Fort Douglas Easter Festival at Dalkeith Country Park
Fort Douglas at Dalkeith Country Park is hosting a fun-filled Easter Festival from 18th–21st April 2025, packed with activities for all ages. From the adrenaline rush of the Zorbing Cannon Ball Run to face painting, scavenger hunts, sweet treats, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny, there’s something to keep everyone entertained. Tickets are priced by age: under 1s go free, toddlers (1-2 years) £7.50, children (2-4 years) £14.50, children (5-12 years) £15.50, and adults £6.50. You can also save £1 per ticket by booking in advance. | Google Maps
3. Easter Eggsplorer Trails with Historic Environment Scotland
Treat yourself to a family adventure as Historic Environment Scotland invites visitors of all ages to explore its Easter trails. Throughout this festive period, historic sites across Scotland become the backdrop for an enchanting bird-themed mystery. This spring, birds from every corner of Scotland have gathered for their annual celebration. However, excitement turns to mystery as one beloved feathered friend fails to arrive on time. Families are invited to journey through Scotland's iconic historic sites, guided by clues and puzzles. Each self-guided trail offers participants the chance to engage with history uncovering stories from the past while solving the mystery of the missing bird. Don't miss visiting Linlithgow Palace (pictured) in West Lothian (tickets priced £10 for adults and £6 for children), as well as Dryburgh Abbey and Jedburgh Abbey in the Scottish Borders (adults £7.50, children £4.50). | Canva/Getty Images
4. Outdoor Easter adventures in Aviemore
For those looking to escape into nature and fresh air this Easter, Aviemore is a great option. Make sure to explore Rothiemurchus Estate, with its scenic walking trails and opportunities for wildlife spotting. Grab something fresh and local from Rothiemurchus Farm Shop and head to Loch an Eilein for a picnic, a fantastic way to take in the beauty of the season. If you want to extend your adventure into a longer break, Aviemore Youth Hostel is popular with outdoor enthusiasts and provides a comfortable, welcoming base for families. It’s also home to a Scottish Natural Heritage visitor centre, featuring a Peregrine nestcam and plenty of helpful information about the nearby Craigellachie National Nature Reserve. Aviemore is easy to reach by train, with direct journeys from Edinburgh and Glasgow taking about three hours, and just a short 40-minute ride from Inverness. It's also a stop on the Caledonian Sleeper from London, making it a convenient escape even for those travelling longer distances. | Canva/Getty Images