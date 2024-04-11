New book “Gaming For Good” illustrates the power of the gaming industry in tackling climate change

As the world’s temperature continues to rise, increasing numbers of people are looking for solutions to halt the devastating effects that climate change is having on our environment. Could the ever-growing gaming community provide a vehicle for helping to solve the world’s greatest problems, such as climate change?

This is the question posed in the new book Gaming for Good by industry stalwarts Jude Ower and Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

Jude is the founder/CEO of Playmob and co-founder of the Playing for the Planet Alliance and has spent the last two decades working across the industry, leveraging games as a force for good. Mathias is the CEO of SYBO, creators of Subway Surfers, the most downloaded game of all time, and a passionate advocate for diversity, inclusivity and sustainability.

Authors Jude and Mathias next to their new book "Gaming for Good".

Together they have joined forces to launch a book that inspires both the gaming industry and the world to recognise the power of community in tackling issues such as climate change. With every book sold, funds will be donated to climate positive projects through PlanetPlay, a not-for-profit platform dedicated to enabling gamers to support the planet while they play.

Firstly, Gaming for Good delves into the current state of the gaming industry and its potential as a platform for change.

Interviews with leading industry executives such as Marc Merrill, Co-chairman/Co-founder of Riot Games, summarise decades of hands

-on experience and highlight practical strategies for making sustainable development a core part of the games industry. By incorporating positive themes into their games and values as a company, games studios can change the way we play and have a directly positive influence on people. Ultimately, doing good through games is also good for business in the era of the conscious consumer.

Using real-world examples to champion the industry’s potential to drive both awareness and action when it comes to protecting our planet, Gaming for Good proactively demystifies this growing industry for the reader.

By breaking down exactly why the industry has a unique power to deeply engage with its audience more than any other medium, Gaming for Good demonstrates how gaming truly has no borders.

With accessibility constantly growing for people all around the globe, games can be good for us, despite their often negative reputation, promoting community, team-work, and problem-solving skills. Furthermore, Jude and Mathais showcase the industry’s potential to conduct global research within games that is both fast and cost efficient on a scale unseen before.

Gaming for Good is an essential read for anyone wanting to make a positive difference, especially to drive sustainability and halt climate change.

Whether you’re in the industry, enjoy playing games, enjoy watching games, or want to understand more about a booming industry, this book shines a spotlight on the world of gaming and how it provides an innovative vehicle to inspire communities across the globe.