While Scotland is the birthplace of one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, the country and its history with the industry is less likely to be recognised within gameplay.

That being said there are a number of games which feature Scottish locations or that have been set in Scotland from across the years.

There’s recent titles such as the oil-rig horror Still Wakes The Deep or narrative adventure A Highland Song, and then older and, perhaps less accurate, representations of the country in games including TimeSplitters.

But whether you’re a fan of realism who enjoys exploring the country by playing various simulators or you’re an avid fan of first person shooters such as Counter-Strike 2, here are 15 video games set in Scotland.

1 . Dear Esther Set on a remote island in the Hebrides, Dear Esther is a 2012 adventure game from developers The Chinese Room. While playing the game – which some refer to as a walking simulator – players must explore the island while listening to a man read letters to his dead wife, while uncovering the mystery behind the narrative. It is available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

2 . Assassin's Creed Valhalla: A Fated Encounter DLC Not a full game, but instead DLC for 202 title Assassin's Creed Valhalla, A Fated Encounter takes players to the Isle of Skye. An Assassin's Creed Crossover Story, in the quest on the Scottish island players must investigate what is causing nightmares among residents. Assassin's Creed Valhalla and its DLC are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

3 . Still Wakes the Deep While Still Wakes The Deep doesn't technically take place in Scotland, the narrative horror game is set aboard an oil rig off the North Coast of Scotland. With plenty of Scottish characters, including protagonist Cameron "Caz" McLeary, the game has plenty of strong ties to the country and can even be played in Scottish Gaelic. It can be played on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

4 . Farewell, North Released in 2024 Farewell, North is the first game by Edinburgh-based developer Kyle Banks. An open-world adventure game, players take on the role of a border collie on an adventure with his owner throughout the Scottish Highlands. While gameplay involves solving puzzles, uncovering hidden paths and freeing wildlife to bring colour back to the world, Farewell, North is underpinned by a surprisingly emotional tale of loss. It is available on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.