CS2 Edin: Take a look around the new Counter-Strike 2 map which recreates Edinburgh

Players can now explore Edinburgh in Counter-Strike 2 as a new map based on the city has been added to the game.

Developed by Valve, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is the most recent entry in the free-to-play tactical shooter series, having replaced 2012 title Counter-Strike: Global Offensive last September.

In a major patch, which was released on November 13, developers announced the return of the fan-favourite Train map as well as adding five new community maps – one of which is modelled after the Scottish capital.

Created by Steam users Slimek, Peake and KlixX, the map is described as a “5v5 competitive defusal map set in a historic Scottish city”.

While their description may be vague the map’s creators have been able to accurately capture Edinburgh’s unique architecture, recreating locations around the city including Cockburn Street, the Grassmarket and, of course, Edinburgh Castle.

Other locations are less specific or include elements from other areas around the city, but landmarks such as Scott Monument and St Giles Cathedral can be spotted in the distance.

