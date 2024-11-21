CS2 Edin: Take a look around the new Counter-Strike 2 map which recreates Edinburgh

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT

In an update earlier this month, Valve added five new community maps to CS2 – including the “Edin” map – as well as revived an old fan favourite.

Players can now explore Edinburgh in Counter-Strike 2 as a new map based on the city has been added to the game.

Developed by Valve, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is the most recent entry in the free-to-play tactical shooter series, having replaced 2012 title Counter-Strike: Global Offensive last September.

In a major patch, which was released on November 13, developers announced the return of the fan-favourite Train map as well as adding five new community maps – one of which is modelled after the Scottish capital.

Created by Steam users Slimek, Peake and KlixX, the map is described as a “5v5 competitive defusal map set in a historic Scottish city”.

While their description may be vague the map’s creators have been able to accurately capture Edinburgh’s unique architecture, recreating locations around the city including Cockburn Street, the Grassmarket and, of course, Edinburgh Castle.

Other locations are less specific or include elements from other areas around the city, but landmarks such as Scott Monument and St Giles Cathedral can be spotted in the distance.

While it's not a perfect recreation of Edinburgh, those who have visited the city before will know exactly what they're looking at

1. CS2's Edin map does a good job of capturing Edinburgh Castle

While it's not a perfect recreation of Edinburgh, those who have visited the city before will know exactly what they're looking at | The Scotsman

Players can virtually visit Edinburgh castle

2. Edinburgh Castle features in the new CS2 map

Players can virtually visit Edinburgh castle | The Scotsman

The castle itself is blocked by police vans with Saltire flags hanging from lampposts.

3. Edinburgh Castle can be found on Castlemound

The castle itself is blocked by police vans with Saltire flags hanging from lampposts. | The Scotsman

While in-game the bridge is by Cockburn Street, the arch resembles those in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh

4. Between Rooster Street and the Brownmarket

While in-game the bridge is by Cockburn Street, the arch resembles those in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh | The Scotsman

