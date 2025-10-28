Florence + the Machine to headline huge Edinburgh Summer Sessions gig - here's how to get tickets and presale
Florence and the Machine will headline a massive outdoor gig as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions next year.
The Florence Welch-fronted band will take the Royal Highland Showgrounds stage on Monday, August 24, following a performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow earlier that year.
One of three newly announced outdoor shows, the band’s upcoming tour is in support of new album Everybody Scream which will be released on Friday, October 31.During their Edinburgh show, Florence and the Machine will be joined by Self Esteem and Jacob Alon.
If you missed out on tickets for Florence and the Machine in Glasgow, or are perhaps keen enough to see her twice, here is everything you need to know about tickets.
Florence + The Machine tour 2026: Here’s when band will play Edinburgh
Florence and the Machine will kick off their 2026 tour in February, with the newly announced outdoor gigs set to take place later in the year, with their Edinburgh show on Monday, August 24.
All Florence + The Machine 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates:
- Friday, February 06 2026 - SSE Arena Belfast
- Sunday, February 08 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live
- Monday, February 09 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Wednesday, February 11 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena
- Friday, February 13 2026 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Saturday, February 14 2026 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- Monday, February 16 2026 - London O2 Arena
- Tuesday, February 17 2026 - London O2 Arena
- Friday, February 20 2026 - Manchester Co Op Live
- Saturday, June 27 2026 - Limerick, Thomond Park
- Sunday, June 28 2026 - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Monday, August 24 2026 - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Royal Highlands Showground
When do tickets for Edinburgh go on sale?
General sale for Florence and the Machine’s newly announced shows, including Edinburgh, will begin at 9am on Friday, October 31.
Tickets will be available via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.
For the best chance of securing tickets, make sure to sign up for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance. Ticketmaster operate a waiting room, which will open around 15 minutes ahead of the sale, for fans to join.
Other ticket advice includes making sure to only access the sale using one device and one browser per account, and that any VPN is disabled.
Florence + The Machine Edinburgh presale
If you would rather buy tickets Florence and the Machine presale, don’t worry as there are several options available.
The first Florence and the Machine presale can be accessed by purchasing Everybody Screams from her website or by signing up using the “no purchase necessary” link before 12pm on Wednesday, October 29. You will then be sent an email with an exclusive access code for the album presale which will begin at 9am on Thursday, October 30.
There is then Summer Sessions presale, which can be accessed by subscribing to this newsletter. Summer Sessions presale for Florence and the Machine will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 29.
There is also Gigs in Scotland presale, which is open to anyone with an account on the website. This presale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 29.
Every Florence + The Machine Edinburgh presale
Self Esteem and Jacob Alon to support Florence + The Machine in Edinburgh
While headlining their Edinburgh Summer Session, Florence and the Machine will be joined by Self Esteem and Jacob Alon.
English singer-songwriter Self Esteem, or Rebecca Lucy Taylor as she is otherwise known, recently garnered a 5-star review from The Scotsman for her show at Usher Hall in Edinburgh earlier this year with our reviewer calling it “deeply impressive, life-affirming concert”.
Meanwhile, Scottish folk singer Jacob Alon was recently nominated for Scottish Album of the Year, with their debut record In Limerence also nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize.
