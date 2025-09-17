A sold out audience at Edinbugh’s Usher Hall were treated to a performance by Self Esteem last night (September 16).
The stage name of former Slow Club singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Self Esteem recently released third album A Complicated Woman to critical acclaim.
She was supported by South African artist Moonchild Sanelly, who also joined her on stage for collaboration In Plain Sight.
It was a theatrical performance, with dancers performing throughout, lasting around 75 minutes and comprising 17 songs.
Here’s what was played - and 13 pictures of the concert.
You can read our review of the gig here.
I Do and I Don't Care
Mother
Lies
69
You Forever
Logic, Bitch!
Prioritise Pleasure/I’m Fine
F*cking Wizardry
The Curse
In Plain Sight
What Now
The 345
Cheers to Me
If Not Now, It’s Soon
The Deep Blue Okay
I Do This All the Time
Focus Is Power