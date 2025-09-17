A sold out audience at Edinbugh’s Usher Hall were treated to a performance by Self Esteem last night (September 16).

The stage name of former Slow Club singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Self Esteem recently released third album A Complicated Woman to critical acclaim.

She was supported by South African artist Moonchild Sanelly, who also joined her on stage for collaboration In Plain Sight.

It was a theatrical performance, with dancers performing throughout, lasting around 75 minutes and comprising 17 songs.

Here’s what was played - and 13 pictures of the concert.

I Do and I Don't Care

Mother

Lies

69

You Forever

Logic, Bitch!

Prioritise Pleasure/I’m Fine

F*cking Wizardry

The Curse

In Plain Sight

What Now

The 345

Cheers to Me

If Not Now, It’s Soon

The Deep Blue Okay

I Do This All the Time

Focus Is Power

