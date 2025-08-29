Florence + The Machine will play the OVO Hydro in 2026. | Getty Images for MRC

Here's how to get tickets for Florence + the Machine in Glasgow, with presale options, ticket prices and more.

Florence + The Machine has announced a huge Glasgow show to celebrate the release of her upcoming sixth studio album.

The Everybody Scream tour will see Florence Welch perform at the OVO Hydro on Monday, February 9, 2026, after stops in cities including Belfast and Birmingham.

Sharing the news on social media, the English singer-songwriter referenced her most recent single, writing: “I’ll make you sing for me, I’ll make you scream.”

If you’re keen to get tickets here’s everything you need to know about Florence + The Machine tickets, from presales to prices.

Florence + The Machine tour dates: Here’s when Florence will play Glasgow

Florence + The Machine will kick off their 2026 tour in February, with a show in Glasgow on Monday, February 9 2026.

Here are all of Florence + The Machine’s UK tour dates:

Friday, February 06 2026 - SSE Arena Belfast

Sunday, February 08 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Monday, February 09 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday, February 11 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

Friday, February 13 2026 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, February 14 2026 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday, February 16 2026 - London O2 Arena

Tuesday, February 17 2026 - London O2 Arena

Friday, February 20 2026 - Manchester Co Op Live

When do tickets for Florence + The Machine’s tour go on sale?

General sale for Florence + The Machine’s tour will begin at 10am on Friday, September 5 via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

To secure tickets through general sale, fans should register for an account with their preferred ticket site in advance. In addition, be sure to only access tickets using one browser tab with a stable internet connection.

No under 14s will be permitted in the standing area, and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Only 4 tickets may be purchased per person - or 8 per household - and any purchases exceeding will be cancelled.

Florence + The Machine presale

If you are desperate to get tickets, there will be several Florence + The Machine presales available.

The only Florence + The Machine presale available across all UK tour dates is album presale. If you pre-order any format of Everybody Scream before 5pm on Monday, September 1 you will receive an exclusive ticket presale code by 5pm on Tuesday, September 2.

This Florence + The Machine presale will then begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 3.

However, if you’re looking save your money top buy tickets there is also the “No Purchase Necessary” link, where fans can sign up to receive presale access. The same details apply.

Florence + the Machine last performed at the Hydro in 2023. | The Scotsman

Florence + The Machine Glasgow presale

If you are interested in presale only for Florence + The Machine’s Glasgow date, then there are two additional presale options available.

With the gig taking place at the Hydro, the first is for OVO customers who have registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards programme. OVO presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 3.

If you aren’t an OVO customer, then don’t worry - there is still one more Glasgow presale option.

You can sign up for an account with Gigs in Scotland to receive access to the site’s Florence + The Machine presale from 10am on Wednesday, September 3 at 10am.

At a glance: Florence + The Machine presale Album presale: From 10am on Wednesday, September 3 For all tour dates

Can be accessed by pre-ordering Everybody Scream or registering online before 5pm on Monday, September 1. OVO presale: From 10am on Wednesday, September 3 For Glasgow show only

Available to OVO customers signed up for OVO Live. Gigs in Scotland presale: From 10am on Wednesday, September 3 For Glasgow show only

Available to anyone with a Gigs in Scotland account.

Florence + The Machine ticket prices: How much will they cost?

Ticket prices for Florence + The Machine’s will range from £53.60 to £172.75, for her Glasgow show.

Prices will vary from venue to venue and depending on whether you choose to sit or stand, however based on her Birmingham and Liverpool shows, tickets will cost anywhere between £45 to £150 at face value.

In addition, £1 from every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the Live Trust which will offer financial support to those working across the live music industry.

Paris Paloma will support Florence + The Machine on tour

Paris Paloma will be Florence + The Machine’s support act during her 2026 tour. The English singer-songwriter is best known for her single Labour, with her debut album Cacophony released in 2024.

English singer-songwriter Paris Paloma will support Florence + the Machine on tour in 2026. | Getty Images

She wrote on social media: “Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be supporting @florence on her UK and Europe tour in February and March. I can’t WAIT EVERYBODY SCREAM.”