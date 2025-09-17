Self Esteem, Edinburgh review: 'life-affirming'

On the evidence of this Usher Hall show, Self Esteem deserves to be playing arenas, writes David Pollock
By David Pollock

Arts writer

Comment
Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:49 BST

Self Esteem, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★★

“What a lovely venue,” observed Rebecca Lucy “Self Esteem” Taylor. “I'm just glad I'm not in shitholes any more!” She’s the definition of an artist who’s paid their dues on the way up, and this is the kind of concert she deserves, a crescendo of artistic vision as much as of simple musical catalogue-building.

Self Esteem at the Usher Hall, Edinburghplaceholder image
Self Esteem at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh | Calum Buchan

Recent adventures in the West End (playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret, just announced for a revival of David Hare’s Teeth ‘n’ Smiles) have clearly informed a set high on theatrical style. Taylor arrived downstage seemingly alone, dressed in a nun’s habit, to a slow drumbeat and her eight unseen backing singers/dancers’ choral intro to I Do and I Don’t Care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This song is also the opener of Taylor’s latest album A Complicated Woman, which this tour is named after and structured around. The main set ended with the album’s finale, The Deep Blue Okay, with all nine women in a sisterly huddle, and in between new and old material was blended. When most of the fresher material is at least as beloved as the old, you know an artist is at the top of their game.

Self Esteem, Usher Hall, Edinburghplaceholder image
Self Esteem, Usher Hall, Edinburgh | Calum Buchan

READ MORE: Album reviews: Stereophonics | Self Esteem | Billy Idol | Cloth

These new works included the banging club beats of Mother (“I am not your mother / I am not your mum” runs its very non-dancefloor mantra) and the sexual position shopping list 69, both performed by a nonet of nuns.

Self Esteem and her nonet of nuns, Usher Hall, Edinburghplaceholder image
Self Esteem and her nonet of nuns, Usher Hall, Edinburgh | Calum Buchan

The habits were cast off for the hymnal, trumpet-led Logic, Bitch!, the extremely effective pop anthem The Curse, What Now’s a cappella choral in near-complete darkness and the pure neon pop explosion Cheers to Me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: James Yorkston & Nina Persson, Edinburgh review: 'an enchanting chamber-folk partnership'

Self Esteem, Usher Hall, Edinburghplaceholder image
Self Esteem, Usher Hall, Edinburgh | Calum Buchan

This deeply impressive, life-affirming concert felt like these songs’ natural environment, next to which even Taylor’s finest older songs – including Prioritise Pleasure, with its stunning, strobe-lit dance sequence, and a conversational I Do This All the Time – felt included for expectation’s sake.

“I'm just glad I'm not in concert halls any more,” she deserves to say one day, when she makes it to the arenas.

The Scotsman’s arts newsletter is now sent twice a week - subscribe today

Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice