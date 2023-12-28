For serious gamers Steam is the place to be - offering huge multi-player games set in enormous immersive universes.
And this week saw the platform announce which games have been played the most - with 100 listed in total.
Here are the 12 'platinum games' listed in the order they were announced - although Steam say that they are not necessarily in any particular order.
1. Sons of the Forest
Survival horror simulator Sons of the Forest is the year's most popular Steam game. It promises "complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go and how best to survive."
2. Starfield
Just missing out on top spot is Starfield - taking place in the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, who also created The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. "Venture through the stars and explore more than 1000 planets. Navigate bustling cities, explore dangerous bases, and traverse wild landscapes."
3. Baldur's Gate 3
The final podium place goes to Baldur's Gate 3 - "a story-rich, party-based RPG set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons, where your choices shape a tale of fellowship and betrayal."
4. Apex Legends
Fourth spot goes to Apex Legends, a hero shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame and fortune.