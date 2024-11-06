Edinburgh Castle counts down to spectacular light show to help mark the capital's 900th anniversary celebrations

10-year-old Izabell got the royal treatment this week with an exclusive sneak peek at the ultimate party of the season — Castle of Light — before it opens at Edinburgh Castle later this month (from Friday 22 November 2024).

This year, Castle of Light is helping to mark the capital's epic 900th anniversary in a showstopping celebration that will light up Edinburgh’s iconic skyline for a fifth fantastic year.

All ages are invited to journey through history in a way never seen – or heard – before. Pulling out all the stops, the electrifying after-dark trail will transform the historic castle grounds with all-new jaw-dropping light and sound displays that promise to set the festive season ablaze.

Castle of Light 2024

From mythical creatures to long-lost tales, visitors can walk in the footsteps of Scotland’s most famous figures then dance through the ages in Crown Square.

This year, producers are also putting the stories of Edinburgh’s trailblazing women in the spotlight and are giving visitors the opportunity to “fire” the legendary Mons Meg — for the first time since the 17th century!

Brought together by a consortium of the finest digital and visual talent in Scotland, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, Castle of Light is a favourite among locals and visitors alike in the city’s packed festive schedule.