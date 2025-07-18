Aberdeen Tall Ships: What to know about Quayside Concerts, including headliners, stage times & banned items
As vessels are being welcomed into Aberdeen Harbour, acts from Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs are gearing up to perform as part of the 2025 Tall Ships Races.
Headlining the city’s Quayside Concerts, the full line up includes Brooke Combe, Ministry of Sound Classical, and Tide Lines, with many more also set to perform.
With events kicking off this evening, here is everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts - including key event timings.
Friday, July 18: Deacon Blue
From 6.30pm to 11pm at Peterson Seabase.
Deacon Blue will open the Quayside Concerts on Friday, with support from Midlothian singer-songwriter Brooke Combe and Aberdeen indie group The Little Kicks.
Located at Peterson Seabase, Friday’s event will begin at 6.30pm with sets from Brooke Combe and The Little Kicks. After the audience has been warmed up, Deacon Blue’s will take to the harbour stage for their headline slot, which will end around 11pm.
Saturday, July 19: Ministry of Sound Classical
From 6.30pm to 11pm at Peterson Seabase.
On Saturday, Ministry of Sound Classical will then take to the Peterson Seabase stage to entertain the crown with live orchestral renditions of the iconic Ministry of Sound’s greatest hits.
In addition to the 30-strong orchestra, support will come from DJ Paul Oakenfold and the Aberdeen-based Look Busy Collective.
On Saturday, the Quayside Concert will kick off at 6.30pm. Sets from Combe and The Little Kicks will get audiences ready for Ministry of Sound Classical’s performance, which is expected to end around 11pm.
Sunday, July 20: Tide Lines
From 7pm to 10pm at Peterson Seabase.
Headlined by Scottish indie-folk stars Tide Lines, Sunday’s Quayside Concert is shorter than previous events.
With just breakthrough Banchory-born singer Calum Bowie providing support, the show will kick off from 7pm. Following his performance, Tide Lines will take to the stage, and their set is expected to end around 10pm.
Monday, July 21: Kaiser Chiefs
From 6.30pm to 11pm at Peterson Seabase.
The final Quayside Concert will take place on Monday, with English indie band Kaiser Chiefs headlining.
Bringing their biggest hits including Ruby and I Predict A Riot to the final day of the Aberdeen Tall Ships Races, they will be joined by Scottish rockers Glasvegas and local band The Capollos.
The event will begin at 6.30pm, with the Kaiser Chiefs bringing the Quayside Concerts to a close at 11pm.
In addition to the main Quayside Concerts, there will be a number of additional performances on the Main Stage at Peterson Seabase from Saturday to Tuesday.
Here is the full Main Stage line-up at Peterson Seabase during the Aberdeen Tall Ships Races.
Friday: Main Stage line-up
- ⭐ 6.30pm - 11pm — Quayside Concert
- Little Kicks
- Brooke Combe
- Deacon Blue
Saturday: Main Stage line-up
- 9.30am — SC&T Youth Ensemble
- 10.15am — Mearns Singers
- 11.20am — Abergaitas
- 11.45am — Grand Opening for The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen 2025
- 12.45pm — Laura Harrington & Friends
- 2.10pm — Frank Thomson Dance Band Trio
- 3.10pm — Ellie Beaton Trio
- 4pm - 6.30pm — Closed
- ⭐ 6.30pm - 11pm — Quayside Concert
- Look Busy Collective
- Paul Oakenfold
- Ministry of Sound Classical
- 11pm — Closed
Sunday: Main Stage line-up
- 9.30am — Aberdeen City Council Music Service Ensemble
- 11am — Polish-Scottish Song Group
- 12.15pm — The Paddy Buchanan Band
- 1.45pm —Tripple
- 3.15pm — Fell Line
- 5pm — Crew Prizegiving
- ⭐ 7pm - 10pm — Quayside Concert
- Calum Bowie
- Tide Lines
- 11pm — Closed
Monday: Main Stage line-up
- 9.30am — Albacappella
- 10.40am — Madam Tsunami
- 12.10pm — ACE Voices
- 1.40pm — Iona Fyfe
- 3.10pm — Arthur Coates & Kerran Cotterell
- 4pm - 6.30pm — Closed
- ⭐ 6.30pm - 11pm — Quayside Concert
- The Capollos
- Glasvegas
- Kaiser Chiefs
- 11pm — Closed
Monday: Main Stage line-up
- 9.30am — Aberdeen Chorus of Sweet Adelines
- 10.45am — The Country Quines
- 12.10pm — Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society
- 12.45pm — Closed
Where are the Quayside Concerts?
All of the Quayside Concerts will be held at Peterson Seabase, with access from the West side of the city via Marischal Street or Commerce Street.
Can I bring food or drink to the Quayside Concerts?
You are not allowed to bring your own food and drink into the Quayside Concerts, though there will be some available for purchase at the venue.
That being said, food and drink will be permitted into the main Tall Ships event site.
Can I take a camping chair?
All of the Quayside Concerts are standing only events, and as such no camping chairs will be allowed.
What items aren’t allowed during the Quayside Concerts?
In addition to outside food and drink being prohibited, there are a number of items banned from the Quayside Concerts.
If you are bringing a bag, it can be no bigger than a sheet of A3 paper, and it will be searched ahead of entry.
Other prohibited items include:
- Alcoholic Beverages;
- Illegal substances including controlled, dangerous or illicit drugs;
- Opened Drink Containers;
- Cans/glass;
- Unauthorised temporary signage and promotional products;
- Flags/banners;
- Fireworks/flares/laser lights/smoke generators;
- Firearms, explosives, chemical, radioactive or biological substances;
- Chairs/stools;
- Rollerblades/skates, skateboards, scooters or bicycles;
- Animals (other than guide/assistance dogs);
- Professional cameras, audio recording equipment, video cameras or tripods; and/or
- Any other item that in the opinion of management could cause harm or public nuisance.
Only those aged 14 and over will be permitted into the Quayside Concerts, with those under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult 21 or over.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.