Spectacular tall ships from all over the world are arriving in Aberdeen on Friday as thousands gather to watch the Tall Ships Races this weekend.

Around 50 vessels and 2,000 sailing crew members are sailing into Aberdeen, after racing from Dunkirk to the Scottish city.

Ships from South America, the Middle East and Europe are set to compete in the four-day extravaganza, which is running from Saturday July 19 until Tuesday July 22.

The tallest ship taking part is Dar Mlodziezy, from Poland, which is 62.5 metres (205ft) high. The BAP Union, which has already arrived in Aberdeen, has travelled all the way from Peru - the furthest afield of all the ships.

Here’s the best pictures of the arrivals so far.

1 . Bap Union, Peru The tall ship Bap Union is surrounded by sea mist at it waits to enter the harbour on Thursday. The ship was the first sail training ship of the Peruvian Navy, launched in 2015 after a three year building project that took place in Spain | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Golden Leeluw, Netherlands The Gulden Leeluw is a majestic three-masted topsail schooner, built in 1937 on behalf of the Danish Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. Before being converted, she was used by the Danish Government for marine biological research | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Fryderyk Chopin, Poland Crews attend to the sails and rigging onboard the Fryderyk Chopin. Built between 1990-92, the ship was named after the polish nineteenth century musical composer | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo Sales