Brooke Combe, Glasgow review: 'subversive soul music'

Brooke Combe, Barrowland, Glasgow ★★★

The story so far: raised by her parents on a nourishing diet of classic soul, the Scottish singer-songwriter Brooke Combe has spent the last four years making a name for herself with a well-received mix-tape and a recently released début album, Dancing at the Edge of the World, produced by fellow retro-head James Skelly from the Coral.

This was her biggest headline show to date, a promising showcase for a young artist with self-evident talent and charisma.

She may be mired in the music of Motown, Stax, Philadelphia International and Burt Bacharach/Hal David, but Combe never settles for mere pastiche. She reminds us that good, new, catchy songs can still be written in that vein – old tricks learned, absorbed and ensnared on fresh hooks.

It also helps that she has personality, sincerity, a sense of humour and a commanding voice. Brooke intuitively understands that the best classic soul singers never over-sang or show-boated. It's all about controlled power, and she has that in abundance.

Granted, there are a few too many mid-paced plodders in her nascent oeuvre – Texas-adjacent stuff that drifts in one ear and only tickles the other – but she's at her best when riding that intense, surging Northern Soul beat. This Town and Lanewood Pines are bona fide bangers.

And she's not afraid to express her rawest feelings. L.M.T.F.A (aka Leave Me the F*** Alone) was prefaced by a frank and funny monologue in which she didn't hold back on the person who inspired it. “This is my therapy!” she declared, smiling.