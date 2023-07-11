If you snap up a Prime Day deal but the product’s price drops even further, you’ll now get an automatic refund from Amazon.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With so many offers available on so many products, navigating Prime Day can be a dizzying experience. Even when you’re locked in in on a deal, one of the trickiest decisions to make is working out whether you should snap it up right away or risk missing out in the hope that an even better one will come along, but Amazon’s new price guarantee means you now have nothing to fear.

If you buy an item sold under the red Prime Day Deal badge on either Tuesday the 11th of July or Wednesday the 12th of July, and its price drops even further before 23.59 PM BST on Wednesday, July the 19th, Amazon will automatically refund the difference.

It’s about as compelling an incentive to act on a deal that’s caught your eye as any, and what’s more, it requires minimal input. Amazon will simply email you once it’s processed your refund.

That means no more lunch breaks spent constantly hitting the refresh button, crossing your fingers that the deal hasn’t expired and the stand mixer that you’ve been eyeing up for months hasn’t sold out.

Just be aware that all Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. A subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year but comes with a 30-day free trial, during which you can shop the Prime Day sale, check out Prime Video, and make the most of unlimited same-day and one-day deliveries on millions of eligible items.

If you don’t want to pay for Prime, just cancel your membership before your free trial is up. You can sign up to Prime here.

