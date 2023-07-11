Save serious dough with £199 off the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer for Prime Day

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is down to just £299.99 with free UK delivery for a limited time, with a 4.8-litre mixing bowl and three attachments included.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As beautiful as it is versatile, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer has whipped the nation into a frenzy with its show-stopping appearances on The Great British Bake Off. And now, you might finally be able to afford to own one, with the appliance now down to £299.99 for Prime Day.

You'll be beating them off with a stick: KitchenAid Stand Mixer for only £299.99

This gorgeous piece of equipment would usually set you back a whopping £499, a price that takes the biscuit. However, for a limited time only, Amazon has massaged the figures, slicing £199 off the regular asking price.

Capable of kneading, beating, whipping and mixing, you won't know how you ever lived without the KitchenAid once you’ve used one. Not only will it save you time, but serious amounts of elbow grease too.

And with this offer, you’ll also save yourself quite a lot of dough.

It comes with a 4.8-litre stainless steel bowl and three attachments: an aluminium dough hook with a non-stick nylon coating, an aluminium whisk and an aluminium flat beater. All of the attachments are dishwasher-safe.

Better still, since this is a Prime Day deal, it’s eligible for free one-day delivery in the UK.

That’s a point worth stressing. If you’re not a Prime member you won’t be able to take advantage of this offer. We’d recommend signing up for Prime right now and buying yourself a £40 gift card, because if you do, Amazon may throw in a free £5 of spending money.

A Prime membership usually costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but new users get a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled at any point without incurring a fee.

If you purchase KitchenAid’s pasta attachments separately, you’ll also be able to use the machine to make your own fresh spaghetti, fettuccine and lasagne sheets, all with minimum fuss. Though, as mentioned, these don’t come included with this particular package.

Deals like this one don't stick around for long. KitchenAid Stand Mixer for £299.99 with free UK delivery, take advantage of this great offer now.