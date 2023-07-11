Amazon Prime Day 2023: The Best Deals are Live Now

Amazon Prime Day has begun and great deals have already started rolling in. We'll be adding all the best Prime Day deals right here.

Amazon Prime Day has officially started. You now have until 11:59 on Wednesday 12th July to take advantage of some great deals and discounts. Of course just because you see a saving that doesn't mean it's a deal. We're checking reviews and historical prices to bring you the choicest Prime Day deals. Want to go it alone? Go to the Amazon Prime Day homepage by clicking here. Alternatively, keep reading to find the deals we've carefully vetted and know are genuinely great.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in the UK

Whether you're looking for tech like a new TV, tablet or laptop or home essentials like an air fryer or vacuum, there's a huge variety of products on sale this Prime Day. We've sorted the very best deals across categories below. We've then broken down deals into more specific areas. We'll keep updating these but they can expire at any time.

4-months Amazon Music Unlimited ABSOLUTELY FREE: Valid until 8AM Thursday 13th July

Amazon Warehouse 30% off selected returned products: Big savings with guarantees

Huge discounts on Amazon Fire Tablets: Up to 56% OFF

Ring Wireless Video Doorbell + All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) - 50% off just £94.99 | LOWEST PRICE EVER

Border Biscuits - Classic Sharing Pack Gift Box - £3.25 | SAVE 35%

Acer Aspire 5 15-Inch Laptop (i5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, GeForce MX550, Full HD, W11) - £599.00, 25% OFF | LOWEST AMAZON PRICE

Amazon Prime Day Key Links:

Prime Day 2023 Tech Deals

Discover great discounts on everything from phones to headphones and gaming consoles. Featured brands include Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony.

PlayStation 5 Digital Console - £389 | LOWEST PRICE ON AMAZON

Alexa Voice Remote Pro with remote finder - £24.99 | 29% OFF

HONOR X6 6.5 Inch Dual SIM Unlocked phone - £109 | 27% OFF

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel + 30W Charger - £399 | 11% OFF | BEST EVER PRICE

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) 11 Inch Android Tablet - £199.00 | 12% OFF

Acer Aspire 5 15.6 Inch Laptop (i5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, GeForce MX550, Full HD, Windows 11) - £599 | 25% OFF | LOWEST AMAZON PRICE

Mac mini 2023 | M2 Pro chip | 10‑core CPU | 16‑core GPU | 16GB Unified Memory | 512GB SSD - £1,264.99 | RARE 10% OFF APPLE PRODUCT

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | Includes over a thousand books- £89.99 | LOWEST PRICE EVER

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS & Cellular): £349.99 | 25% OFF

iPhone SE 2nd generation, 64 GB, white (refurbished) - £135.00 | 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee

2021 iPad (10.2-inch iPad, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation) - £299.00 | 19% OFF

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13”: £779.00 | SAVE 22% | LOWEST PRICE EVER

2023 15-inch MacBook Air laptop with M2 chip - £1,279.97 | 9% OFF | LATEST MODEL

Echo Kids devices - up to 58% OFF

Amazon eero Mesh Routers - UP TO 51% OFF

Prime Day Fashion Deals

You might not think Amazon is a place to buy clothes, but the retail giant has been adding more and more shoes, clothing and accessories.

adidas Men's Terrex Ax3 GTX Low Rise Hiking Boots: £65 | 46% OFF

Salomon Men's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes - £84 | 30% OFF

Home and Garden Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop for homeware, kitchen gadgets and garden furniture. We've found some great Prime Day deals on Ninja, Shark, Honeywell and more.

FireAngel Pro Connected Smart Smoke Alarm, Battery Powered with Wireless Interlink - £30.00 | 34% OFF

Hotder Double Walled Glass Coffee Cups, 250ml Set of 2 -£10.99 | 31% OFF

Honeywell TurboForce Power Fan - £24 | 20% OFF

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (7.6L) Air Fryer: £169 | £50.99 OFF

Tower T17038 Xpress (11L) Air Fryer: £89 | 32% OFF

Russell Hobbs 27160 SatisFry (4L): Now only £59 | £35.99 OFF

BEST PRICE EVER: Ninja Foodi MAX Multi Cooker with SmartLid: £199.99 | SAVE 35%

BEST PRICE EVER: COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven 2L: £47.49 | SAVE 32%

Einhell Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner | 1250W, 20L Stainless Steel Tank - £44.99 | 36% DISCOUNT

Amazon Basics AB-LB101 Key Lock Box -£10.65 | 33% OFF

Health and Beauty Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is a great time to revamp your self-care routine. There are plenty of discounts on brands like Remington, Braun, and Oral-B and more.

Sky Organics Mango Butter for Body & Face - £13.30 | 24% OFF

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer - £44.99 | 63% OFF

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Ceramic Hair Straightener - £39.99 | 69% OFF

Braun All-in-One Style Kit Series 7 MGK7470, 16-in-1 Kit - £64.99 | 35% OFF

Philips Sonicare Built-in Pressure Sensor Sonic Electric Toothbrush - £89.99 | 36% OFF

Toys and Games Prime Day Deals

Keep the kids (and kids at heart) happy with discounts on popular toys, board games, and video games. Keep an eye on brands like LEGO, Hasbro, and Nintendo.

PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Deals

Nintendo Switch (OLED) with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - £298.50 | 7% OFF

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - PlayStation 5 -£15.99, 47% OFF - LOWEST PRICE

LEGO and other toy and board game deals

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run: £39.99 | SAVE 33%

LEGO 75328 Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: £36.89 | SAVE 39%

LEGO DC Batman Construction Figure - £24.99 | 22% OFF

LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter - £24 | 20% OFF LOWEST AMAZON PRICE

Monster Jam, Official Batman Monster Truck - £7:50 | 37% OFF

Mitre Scriball Ooodles, Customizable Mini Football - £6 | 50% OFF

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House - £37.50 | 25% OFF LOWEST EVER

LEGO Disney Celebration Train - £26.25 | 25% OFF

Books and Entertainment Prime Day Deals

Good news for bookworms and movie lovers with some deep discounts on books, Blu-rays, and more.

Prime Day Kindle Book Deals - Over 1510 Kindle Books from just 99p

Prime Day Exclusive Deals

In addition to the fantastic savings across categories, Prime members can access exclusive deals unavailable to regular customers. You can also get access to deals before non-Prime shoppers.

Find all Prime Day Exclusive deals here

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so ensure you're signed up to get a chance to take part and make savings. It's free for the first 30-days, so take advantage of its 30-day free trial. You can cancel at any time, but make sure you check out Prime Video and Prime Music during the trial period. I find the benefits of Amazon Prime to be well worth the price and now you can even get a £5 free Amazon voucher with a limited-time Amazon Prime Day top-up deal. Once a Prime member follow these top tips for making the most of Prime Day 2023.

Try and be brand agnostic: The best deal might be for a product close to the one you had your eye on, but not that exact one. Still, Amazon can be a minefield, with some less-than-stellar brands suffering from low-quality control. We’ll highlight products we’ve tested, have more than 100 4-5 star genuine user reviews, or are brands we know and trust. Watch for Lightning Deals: As the name suggests, these deals come and go quickly. They often have a time limit, are in limited supply or sometimes both. To find the best Prime Day Lightning deals, it’s best to visit Amazon’s Lightning Deals page by clicking here. Mega discounts on Amazon products: Black Friday and Prime Day see Amazon slash the price of its own-brand products, such as the Amazon Echo speakers or Fire tablets. These huge discounts tend only to happen a few times a year, so if you’re looking for a tablet, Kindle e-book reader, Fire TV or Echo smart speaker, get ready. Sign up for a free 30-day trial: If you're not a Prime member, then now's a good time to change that. You can use it for 30 days, including Prime Video, Prime Music and free next-day deliveries. Keep checking this page: We will constantly update this page, letting you know which deals have expired and adding news Prime Day deals as they appear. Let us do the hard work for you.

Are Amazon Prime Day Deals Bargains?

Amazon Prime Day can come with savings. However, it's important to remember that not all "deals" are as good as they first appear. It's crucial to approach Prime Day carefully, ensuring you're genuinely getting a bargain and not just falling for big percentage discounts for inferior products.

That's where our team comes in. We're dedicated to helping you make the most of Amazon Prime Day. Our team of experts will examine every deal in-depth, checking the price history, comparing similar products, and analysing reviews to ensure a deal is as good as it claims to be. We’ve been doing this since Prime Day started in 2015, so we know what we’re doing.

Remember, a genuine bargain isn't just about a low price. It's about purchasing a quality product that fits your needs at a lower-than-usual price. And that's precisely what we aim to help you find this Amazon Prime Day.

Throughout Prime Day, we will continually update our list of the top Amazon deals and discounts, highlighting the genuine bargains we've found. We're committed to helping you confidently navigate Prime Day, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

So, as we gear up for Amazon Prime Day 2023, keep this in mind: armed with a bit of patience and the correct information, you can bag some genuinely fantastic bargains. Let us guide you to get the most bang for your buck.

Should I get a Warehouse Deal during Prime Day?

Amazon Warehouse is a section on Amazon where you can buy used or refurbished products returned by customers. These items are quality checked before being listed for sale. Discounts can be significant. Amazon Warehouse items are often included in Prime Day sales. This means you could get an even more significant discount on reduced used or refurbished items. Items purchased from Amazon Warehouse can usually be returned within 30 days.

Amazon uses a specific grading system to determine the condition of products. The system includes ratings like "Like New", "Very Good", "Good", and "Acceptable", giving you a good idea about the state of the product before you decide to part with your money. There is now an extra 30% discount for select Amazon Warehouse products this Prime Day making it even more tempting. Check it out here.

Amazon Prime Day FAQs

From delivery times to return policies, all your burning questions about Prime Day are answered in our FAQ section. Make sure to check it out.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a global shopping event hosted by Amazon that offers various products at discounted prices. It is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and spans multiple days.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK is scheduled for the 11th and 12th of July.

Who can participate in Amazon Prime Day?

Only Amazon Prime members can access the Prime Day deals. This includes members on a free trial, paid membership, and students with a Prime Student membership.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member?

You can become an Amazon Prime member by signing up on Amazon’s website. The membership comes with a 30-day free trial, after which you can continue with a paid membership.

Are all Amazon Prime Day deals good bargains?

While there are many excellent discounts on Prime Day, not all deals are as good as they might initially seem. Our team will monitor each deal, check price history, and verify genuine bargains to help you make the best purchases.

What is included with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership allows you to access all the Prime Day deals for members, as well as exclusive benefits such as Exclusive Member Deals, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Deliveroo Plus and more.

Can I return items purchased during Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, items purchased during Amazon Prime Day follow Amazon's standard return policies. However, it's always best to check the return policy on individual items before purchasing.

What are Lightning Deals?

Lightning Deals are promotional discounts available for a limited time and quantity. They are a staple of Prime Day, but they sell out fast, so act quickly if you see something you want.

What is Amazon Outlet?

Amazon Outlet is a section on Amazon where you can find low-priced overstock items, including a wide range of new products being sold at a discount. There are typically Prime Day deals available through Amazon Outlet. It's an excellent opportunity to find overstock items at even lower prices.

Are there exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members?

Yes, some deals and offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. These include Lightning Deals and Prime Early Access deals, which Prime members can access 30 minutes before they are available to non-Prime members.

Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with someone else?

Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with up to one other adult and up to four teens and four child profiles via Amazon Household.

What are the delivery times during Amazon Prime Day?

While Amazon Prime members usually enjoy next-day delivery, it's worth noting that during busy periods like Prime Day, delivery times may be slightly longer due to high demand. You'll get an estimated delivery date when you place your order. We recommend ordering items early if you need them by a specific date.

How do I return an item purchased on Amazon Prime Day?

To return an item, go to your Amazon account's 'Your Orders' section. Find the order you want to return, click 'Return or Replace Items,' and follow the instructions. Amazon will guide you through selecting a return method and completing the return process.

Will I have to pay for return shipping?

The return shipping cost may depend on the reason for the return. If the return is due to an Amazon error, such as a faulty product, the return shipping will typically be free. However, if you're returning an item because you changed your mind, a return shipping cost might be deducted from your refund. Always check the Returns & Refunds policy for the specific item.

When will I get my refund after returning an item?