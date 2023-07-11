Far cheaper to run than ovens and less greasy than deep-fat fryers, lots of single and dual Ninja, Instant and Tower air fryers are on sale for Prime Day.

If you've never used an air fryer before, you'll surely have heard the hype around these compact counter-top appliances. And if you're already the proud owner of one of these miracle-workers, well, now's as good a time as any to upgrade, with tempting Prime Day UK deals available on a multitude of single and dual Ninja, Instant and Tower air fryers, plus plenty more.

As well as being far cheaper to run than conventional ovens, they're less greasy, messy and fussy than pans and deep-fat fryers. Equally capable of cooking entire meals and breathing new life into leftovers, many would swear that they're the ultimate kitchen gadget. They heat up extremely quickly and focus that heat on a small area, and are especially good for grilling skin-on chicken and fish, roasting veg and restoring cold pizza slices to their melty, crispy best.

We've also included some multi-cookers that include an air fryer feature. These cookers are versatile and brilliant, particularly if you don't have enough space in your kitchen for an air fryer, a slow cooker and a pressure cooker.

Best Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Deals

Here are our picks of the best Prime Day air fryer deals currently on offer.

Ninja Prime Day Deals

Ninja is one of the biggest names in the air fryer market, and one of the best deals available on Amazon right now is a 23% discount on the 7.6-litre Ninja Foodi Dual Zone digital air fryer. It's currently available for £169, down from £219.99. That's the cheapest this model has been in nearly a year.

Being a dual air fryer, it has two compartments that work independently of each other. They each have a capacity of 3.8L, and come complete with non-stick crisper plates. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone weighs 8.2kg, measures in at 31.5 x 38 x 26.5cm, which is surprisingly compact for an air fryer this capacious, and comes with a two-year guarantee upon registration.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone digital air fryer (7.6L): £169.99 on Amazon | 23% OFF | View deal

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker (5.7L): £174.99 | SAVE 30%

Instant is another big player that has heavily reduced the prices of some of its air fryers for Prime Day. We've listed some of the best offers currently going just below.

The 3.8-litre Instant air fryer is one of the better-looking models on the market, especially if you have a bright and minimal kitchen, and it's now down to just £40, the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon. Just a few months ago it was listed for £70. It measures in at ‎34 x 28 x 28cm, and weighs 4.63kg.

The 5.7-litre Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook, meanwhile, is currently available for £99.99, down from £149.99. That's a third off the usual price, and it's never been cheaper on Amazon. The large window lets you monitor cooking progress without having to open the draw and let precious heat out, and if you do need a helping hand, there's a digital progress bar that displays prompts, such as 'Turn food' or 'Add food'. It measures ‎39.2 x 30 x 33cm, weighing 5.95kg.

UNDER £50: Instant air fryer (3.8L): Just £40 | DOWN 33%

Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook (5.7L): Now £99.99 | 33% OFF

Tower Prime Day Deals

Like Ninja, Tower is synonymous with air fryers, and it always brings the noise at big sales events like Prime Day.

One of the best Tower deals currently running is a 29% reduction on the 9-litre Tower T17088 Vortx Duo Basket, an air fryer that features a pair of 4.5-litre cooking compartments. These can be controlled independently of each other, but the clever Smart Finish function will ensure that both baskets finish cooking at the same time. There's a three-year guarantee upon registration, and it measures in at ‎35.5 x 38.5 x 32.1cm and ‎7.8kg. The current £99 asking price is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon.

The 8.5-litre Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Drawer is currently available for £119, down 26% from £159.99. That's the cheapest it's been in a year. It's a dual air fryer that gives you the best of both worlds, featuring a large 5.2-litre basket and a smaller 3.3-litre one that can be controlled independently of each other. It measures 35.2 x 40 x 30.6cm and weighs 6.55kg.

Tower T17088 Vortx Duo Basket (9L): Now £99 | £40.99 REDUCTION

Tower T17099 Vortx 5.2L & 3.3L Eco Dual Drawer (8.5L): £119 | 26% OFF