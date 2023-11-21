Wondering what the "Eat This Playlist" option on Spotify does?

Eat This Playlist on Spotify unlocks a game for iOS app users.

Spotify is a service which prides itself on innovation and finding new ways to entertain its users.

From Spotify Wrapped to its AI DJ, there are plenty of features available for users to make the most of their experience with the app.

And one of the latest features that Spotify has quietly rolled out hopes to evoke a sense of nostalgia for phones of years gone by.

What does Eat This Playlist do on Spotify?

Seemingly only available to those who run Apple iOS at the minute, Spotify users can uncover a game within the app.

Essentially Nokia’s Snake game, except on Spotify and integrated with the playlist you’re listening to, users can hit Eat This Playlist to satiate their boredom.

How to play Eat This Playlist

Step one: Select a playlist

This feature will work on most playlists. To find Eat This Playlist, tap on the three dots icon to reveal additional options. At the very bottom, Eat This Playlist should appear.

Step two: Start the game

To start playing, all you need to do is hit Eat This Playlist. You will soon be presented with a screen with a single square album cover in the middle of it.

Players must use their touchscreen to collect the album and create a snake out of each song from the playlist.

You can play Snake from within Spotify on iOS.

Be warned, if you are listening on a different device your music will stop as the game begins, instead playing music from your phone. The audio will reflect the song you are currently chasing in game, and users can add the track playing to their Liked Songs with the icon in the top left corner.

Step three: Enjoy

You can play Eat This Playlist whenever you like, so once you've had a couple of practice rounds why not try and beat your high score?

Why can't I access Eat This Playlist?

This feature is currently only available on iOS and in certain territories, so you may have to wait before you can play this game.