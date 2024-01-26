Still Wakes the Deep is a horror game set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland. Image: Secret Mode / The Chinese Room

Following a bumper year of game releases in 2023, there are still plenty of exciting projects lined up for 2024.

From major titles such as Super Mario spin off Princess Peach: Showtime! to Still Wakes the Deep, a horror game set in 1970s Scotland, here are just 5 of the most exciting video games expected to come out in 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

The first Nintendo game in almost 20 years to feature Princess Peach as the protagonist, Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to be released on Switch on Friday, March 22. The action-adventure game will see Peach take on the wicked Grape and Sour Bunch to save her show at the Sparkle Theatre. It has been confirmed that gameplay will change based on which outfit Peach is wearing, with the character transforming into any number of roles from Swordfighter Peach to Detective Peach.

Alone in the Dark

A Southern Gothic re-imagining of the ground-breaking 1992 survival horror, Alone in the Dark will see players control one of two protagonists, either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood. The game stars Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer alongside Stranger Things actor David Harbour as the characters search for Emily’s missing uncle and begin to uncover the secrets of Derceto Manor. Alone in the Dark is set to be released on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X on Wednesday, March 20.

Baby Steps

A walking simulator may not be everyone’s cup of tea, however Baby Steps looks as though it will use its physics-based gameplay to great comedic effect. As protagonist Nate, an “unemployed failson” who has just discovered the ability to set one foot in front of the other, you will explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Set to be released on PlayStation 5 and PC during 2024, Baby Steps also boasts a “fully dynamic onesie soilage system”.

Still Wakes the Deep

From the creative studio behind titles such as Dear Esther, Still Wakes the Deep is a first person narrative horror game set on the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland. With a release expected on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox in early 2024, players must navigate the collapsing rig in order to save the crew from an otherworldly horror.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II