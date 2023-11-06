Spotify Jam: How to listen to Spotify with your friends in real time
Spotify Jam allows users can listen along with their friends in real time.
Music has always been a shared experience, whether it’s bonding over musicians or discovering your new favourite song. In recent years Spotify has been helping users to create shared music experiences, through collaborative playlists or Spotify Blend.
Since September, however, Spotify has introduced their most recent feature, Jam. A real time listening session which allows for friends to tune into music together.
How does Spotify Jam work?
If you’re a Premium listener all you need to do is invite friends to join your Jam and start a playlist.
Step one: How to start a Jam
Navigate to the speaker icon to the bottom left of your Spotify screen. Once selected, on mobile, at the top of your speaker options there should be a green button which says “Start a Jam”.
Click on this and three options will appear: share link, tap phones and scan QR code.
The most familiar way for most will be to share a link, which will allow your friends elsewhere to join in on the queue and listen along at the same time.
However, if you’re in the same room as someone they can either scan a QR code or you can tap your phones together if Bluetooth is enabled.
Listen together
While setting up your Jam, Spotify lets you decide if others can change what’s playing and the volume of the device so unintentional sabotage can be avoided if you’re trying to get a party playlist on the go.
For iOS users, you can take advantage of Jam while using SharePlay on FaceTime virtually connecting no matter how far away you are.
