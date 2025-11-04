The three main contenders to become the next mayor of New York. | Getty Images

Millions of New Yorkers are casting their ballots.

The Big Apple is going to the polls today (Tuesday, November 4) to decide who will succeed Eric Adams as mayor of New York.

Whoever wins will wield a huge amount of the power in the city of over 8.5 million (that’s around three million more than the population of Scotland).

They’ll supervise a staff of over 300,000 people and manage a budget of over $120 billion.

Then there’s also their power ro hire and fire the commissioners of more than 40 city agencies, including the New York City Police Commissioner and New York City Fire Commissioner.

Here’s what’s happening today and what to look out for.

Who is running for mayor of New York City?

There are three candidates in the running for mayor, as follows:

Zohran Mamdani

The Democratic candidate, is a 34-year-old New York State Assembly member for the Queens neighbourhood of Astoria. He’s running on a platform of hiking taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers, raising more public funds through corporation tax and promoting much-needed affordable housing in the city by freezing rents.

Andrew Cuomo

A 67-year-old former governor of New York, Andrew Cuoma resigned that position after allegations of sexual harassment. He originally ran for the Democratic Party nomination but missed out to Mamdani and so campaigned as an independent instead. He’s focused his firepower on law and order, promising to add 5,000 new police officers to the New York Police Department.

Curtis Silwa

The Republican candidate, 71-year-old Curtis Sliwa, has also campaigned on law and order, as well as cracking down on bureaucratic red tape and and boosting investment in outlying parts of the city. The radio talk show host, who is the founder and chief executive officer of nonprofit crime prevention organisation the Guardian Angels, has made animal rights a centerpiece of his campaign.

When will the polls open and close?

The polls opened at 6am local time and will close at 9pm. In UK that means they opened at 10am and will close at 1am on Wednesday, November 4.

When will the results of the elections be known?

The result should be known pretty soon after the polls close. In the last election in 2021, Eric Adams was declared the winner only 10 minutes after the polls closed so expect a result by 1.30am UK time on Wednesday, November 4..

What happened to the current mayor and why is he not standing again?

The current Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, was dogged by scandals while in office, including allegations of corruption, that saw his popularity amongst New Yorkers flatline. He saw his popularity drop after a series of scandals, including allegations of corruption.

In April he bailed out of the Democratic primary (the process by which the party chooses their candidate) and said he would run as an independent. On September 28 he withdrew his candidacy, although his name will remain upon the ballot.

What has President Trump said about the election?

Donald Trump is, perhaps surprisingly, not supporting the Republican candidate Curtis Silwa - presumably because he thinks there is little chance of him winning.

Instead the US President endorsed indepependent candidate Andrew Cuomo in an interview at the weekend.

He said, in typical Trump style: “I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a Communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you.”

Who is favourite to win the New York mayoral election?

The bookies have Zohran Mamdani as the hot favourite, priced at just 1/25, with Andrew Cuomo having odds of 8/1 and Curtis Silwa a distant 50/1 outsider.

What other votes are happening today in the US?

It’s not just the mayor of New York that will be elected today, with these votes also taking place:

A new governor is being elected in New Jersey to elect a new governor.

In Virginia, voters are also choosing a new governor.

In California, there is a redistricting ballot measure that could prove crucia to next year’s mid-term elections - Gavin Newsom’s ‘Proposition 50’ plan will be put to a public vote.

