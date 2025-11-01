Dundee incident: Man, 26, arrested after woman, 37, found dead following Scottish flat fire
Detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman following a fire at a flat in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Byron Street in the city at around 7.25am on Friday.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the body of a 37-year-old woman inside the property.
Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and that inquiries are ongoing.
The woman’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 7.25am on Friday, 31 October, 2025 of a fire at a property in the Byron Street area of Dundee.
“Emergency services attended and extinguished the fire, and the body of a 37-year-old woman was found within.
“Her family have been informed, and they are being provided with support by specially trained officers.
“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries remain ongoing.”