I played Donald Trump's new Scottish course - here are the holes you simply cannot miss

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster delivers his verdict on New Course at Trump International Golf Links

He’s done it again! Having already delivered a ‘wow’ factor with one course at the Aberdeenshire venue, Donald Trump has come up with something special once more at Trump International Golf Links with a second layout. In true Trump style, the Old and New Courses are being marketed as ‘The Greatest 36 Holes in Golf’. Though a pretty bold claim, it is certainly not fanciful. Far from it, in fact.

Trump raised lots of eyebrows when he breezed into St Andrews of all places in 2006 and declared that he was going to create “the greatest golf course in the world” on the Menie Estate at Balmedie, north of Aberdeen. Designed by Martin Hawtree in close consultation with the man who was better known on this side of the Atlantic at the time as host of the US version of The Apprentice, it opened in 2012 and, boy, is the original course good.

In land he described as being “more like the west coast of Ireland than the east coast of Scotland”, Hawtree crafted an absolute cracker, as lots of people had already acknowledged before a posse of DP World Tour players discovered as well earlier this year as the Old Course hosted its biggest event so far, the Nexo Championship, which took place straight after the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship being held on it for the third year in a row. “Yeah, it’s pretty fantastic out there - an unbelievable golf course,” declared Englishman Jordan Smith during the Nexo Championship, won by home player Grant Forrest, who, shortly afterwards, found himself being congratulated on a video call by the venue’s owner and now serving his second term as US President.

A section of the New Course at Trump International Golf Links sits in rugged dunes next to the North Sea | Jacob Sjoman/Trump International Golf Links

Whether you love him or loathe him, there can surely be no denying that Trump has significantly improved the offering, both on and off the two courses there, at an established venue like Turnberry, where, understandably, he is keen to see The Open return at some point for the first time since 2009. In tandem with what has happened in Ayrshire, the decision to invest heavily in the New Course looks as though it can help Trump International Golf Links become more popular with American visitors in particular but a global market as well because, yes, it is a gem, too.

“This commanding North Sea links guarantees to challenge and mesmerise you” is Eric Trump’s sign-off line in an introduction penned by one of Trump’s sons in the course guide for a layout that can stretch to 7,589 yards off black tees but can also become a less fearsome test at 5,760 yards off green tees and, in fairness, he pretty much nails it on the head.

Having been driven around it in a buggy earlier in the year, this correspondent’s appetite for getting out for a first hit on the New Course - it involved a design team comprising Hawtree, Christian Lundin and Christine Fraser - had been well and truly whetted for a visit with a group of golf writers from around the UK and, hand on heart, it definitely didn’t disappoint.

Playing surfaces mature for course that only opened in summer

For starters, it is hard to believe it only opened at the end of July. Steve Wilson, the Links Superintendent, and his team have done an exceptional job in delivering what already feel like mature playing surfaces - and you quickly understand that the goal of creating something that complements the Old Course has certainly been achieved.

From the opening tee shot, you know you are going to have to keep it in the short stuff as you don’t have to stray far from the fairway to be in trouble on a course that starts with a flat stretch of holes, a number of which have water on them and, though traditionalists might disagree, I really don’t mind that at certain points on a links course, even though it brings in an additional element in terms of the challenge you are facing. Keep it left off the tee and left again with any shots thereafter would be my advice at the fourth, which is stroke index 1 for good reason!

The first elevation change comes at the seventh, a lovely par 3 where the green - all of the putting surfaces and surrounding run-offs are treacherous and some are perhaps even a tad funky compared to those on the Old Course - sits high above the tee before a further climb up to the eighth marks the start of what, in my humble opinion anyway, could be the most enjoyable 90 minutes or so you could ever have on a golf course because the stretch of holes from there through to the 14th is in the jaw-dropping category. Yes, it really is that good as you tackle holes that are set in stunning rugged dunes and have also been designed as if those tasked with the job were asked to deliver golfing masterpieces.

The par-3 12th illustrates the challenge on and around the greens on the New Course at Trump International Golf Links | Jacob Sjoman/Trump International Golf Links

Every single one is a visual delight from the tee, provides a challenge at the same time and, as I found, left you looking back down each hole after you’d played it because you just knew you were at the heart of something special at that particular time and, honestly, I can count on one hand the number of times that has happened in my long history of playing this great game.

Once you arrive back at the flat part of the course - a second chance to visit a very classy Halfway House called ‘Dram in the Dunes’ and also where a ‘Greatest 36’ beer can be supped is offered on the walk from the 14th green down to the 15th tee - the test changes again as a couple of ancient meandering burns come into play before finishing on the highest point on the property enjoying a view down towards the clubhouse with its giant Saltire fairly limp on this particular day but more likely than not to be fluttering in some wind.

“Over 5,000 golfers have played the New Course in the past few months, and the volume of advanced bookings for 2026 is testament to the excitement and interest in playing both courses,” Sarah Malone, the Executive Vice President of Trump International Scotland told The Scotsman. “Players and visitors are consistently amazed by what we have created. The condition of the New Course is so good and the demand is so great that it will also remain open until Christmas. From the outset, this project was driven by the love of the game and the unrelenting pursuit of excellence - and it has been my great privilege to work with the best in the industry to bring the vision to life.”

Donald Trump cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the New Course next to son Eric and Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump international Golf Links Scotland | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Though some will disagree, of course, not everything about Donald Trump is bluster and, for me anyway, his golf courses on Scotland’s north-east coast can forever bear testament to that.

Martin Dempster’s Top 3 Holes on New Course at Trump International Golf Links

4th

This par 4 measures 448 yards off the Black Tees and shortens to 366 yards from the Green Tees. It is flanked by water all the way up the right side and anything leaked will almost certainly end up wet. It’s about getting your ball in play off the tee but, even then, the second shot demands full attention as well.

10th

Standing on the tee here after tackling the ninth with its huge ‘President’s Bunker’ to the right of the green is almost therapeutic due to the sound of the waves lapping on the shore down below and the most southern hole on the course is an absolute gem. It’s 318 yards from the blacks and 247 yards from the greens and, though birdie will be in your sights, getting greedy could prove costly.

13th