American Airlines is further expanding its Scottish network with a new seasonal service between Edinburgh and New York.

It is the second route to be announced by the airline this year after American Airlines resumed the popular seasonal route to Philadelphia.

The daily New York JFK flights will operate for the full eight month summer season between March 8 and October 24, using an A321XLR aircraft with 155 seats – one of the newest aircraft in American Airlines’ fleet.

José A. Freig, vice-president international and inflight dining operations at American Airlines, said: “When we returned to Edinburgh earlier this year, the excitement and positive feedback from our customers were overwhelming.

“Following its success, we’re looking forward to adding a new route between Edinburgh and the Big Apple, where our customers can experience the new A321XLR for the first time across the Atlantic.”

The A321XLR aircraft. | American Airlines

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to see American Airlines growing its presence at Scotland’s busiest airport and offering even more direct connectivity to New York and beyond.

“There’s strong demand for transatlantic travel, and this addition strengthens an already impressive schedule from Edinburgh. It also opens up American’s extensive domestic network, making it easier for both business and leisure travellers to reach destinations across the USA.

“And, of course, we’re excited to welcome one of American’s newest aircraft to Scotland and see two of those iconic tailfins in our capital.”

When do the direct flights to New York begin?

The route will run from March 8, 2026 through October 24, 2026, the second route from Scotland’s capital.

American Airlines will also be bringing back its seasonal route between Edinburgh and Philadelphia in 2026 from March 28, 2026, running through October 24, 2026.

The main cabin. | American Airlines

What is the American’s Airbus A321XLR?

American is the first US airline to introduce the A321XLR. The aircraft features 20 flagship suite seats, 12 premium economy seats and 123 main cabin seats.

All customers flying on this aircraft will have access to high-speed wifi and complimentary seatback entertainment featuring Bluetooth connectivity.

The Flagship Suite. | American Airlines

The flagship suite seats offer passengers lie-flat seating, direct aisle access, wireless charging and more. Premium economy seats feature enhanced winged headrests, calf and footrests, and wireless charging.