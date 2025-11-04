Samir Zitouni was seriously injured after the mass stabbing on board a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

LNER has paid tribute to the "incredibly brave" actions of staff member Samir Zitouni, who was seriously injured after the mass stabbing on board a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

Zitouni, 48, who has worked for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) for more than 20 years, remains in hospital following the attacks.

LNER have paid tribute to its staff member Samir Zitouni, who remains in hospital following the mass stabbings on board a train on Saturday. | PA

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him. His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

His family said in a statement released through LNER: “We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery.

“The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible.

“We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage.

“The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us - he’s always been a hero.”

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

He is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.