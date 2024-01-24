More frequent disruption from extreme weather is expected by rail chiefs after an unprecedented two shutdowns of the Scottish rail network in three nights, The Scotsman has been told.

They said Scotland was experiencing “more storms, more rain and more wind than ever before”, with a Met Office yellow warning covering most of Scotland for winds of up to 70mph being extended by two hours until 3pm on Wednesday.

Rail lines were being checked for damage and obstructions on Wednesday morning after Storm Jocelyn prompted the closure of all routes north of the Border from 7pm on Tuesday.

A tree blocking the Inverness-Thurso Far North Line north of Tain during Storm Isha. (Photo by Network Rail Scotland)

That came just 48 hours after trains across Scotland were similarly halted from 7pm on Sunday ahead of Storm Isha, which brought down large trees across lines.

The infrastructure body has become increasingly risk averse following a series of severe weather incidents such as debris washed from a wrongly-built drain by a downpour derailing a ScotRail train at Carmont in Aberdeenshire in 2020, in which three people aboard died.

Several other trains have hit landslides and trees, although most without injuries.

On Tuesday, an investigation was announced by the UK Department for Transport’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) after a ScotRail train hit a fallen tree at 84mph near Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit.

A tree blocking the Glasgow-Mallaig West Highland Line at Arrochar, near Loch Lomond, after Storm Isha. (Photo by Network Rail Scotland)

The Scotsman understands the investigation will include into the alarm being raised with Network Rail via an emergency line some ten minutes before the collision, in which the train driver was injured and their fibreglass cab “heavily damaged” when the tree tore through it.

The RAIB will also consider factors such as the management of trains during bad weather, how risks from trees falling on to the railway are managed and controlled, and the crashworthiness of the 40-year-old train.

A rail industry source said passengers should expect more frequent weather disruption. They told The Scotsman: “Not necessarily closures like we have seen this week - these storms were different in that they impacted the entire nation and as such closure was the safest approach.

"But the reality is that climate change is having a major impact on the railway with more storms, more rain and more wind than ever before and so I do expect disruption to the railway to become more frequent – that might mean more speed restrictions or more delays, or even closures.

Another industry source said: “Scotland is ahead of the rest of the UK on this and more vulnerable. The severe weather events are simply more frequent.

"Network Rail might be more risk averse than it used to be, which is perhaps not surprising. It is seemingly not enough now to examine a line with the first train running cautiously – a special inspection train must be used and lots of structures inspected by engineers before the railway can reopen.

“Network Rail has and will invest heavily in resilience, but it’s a huge task, and a ‘thankless spend’. The railway wasn't built or maintained over the last century to withstand this kind of weather regularly.