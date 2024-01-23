Investigators to probe whether alarm was raised over fallen tree before it was hit by ScotRail train at 84mph

A new independent investigation has been launched into a ScotRail train crashing into a fallen tree at 84mph amid reports the alarm was raised about the obstruction ten minutes before the collision.

A ScotRail driver was injured and their train cab “heavily damaged” when it hit a tree during Storm Gerrit last month.

The move, which follows a separate investigation underway by Network Rail, once again throws the spotlight on the safety of the type of train involved, a 40-year-old ScotRail “High Speed Train”, which was also involved in the fatal Carmont crash in 2020.

In the December incident, the driver hit the emergency brake and took shelter behind their seat immediately before the impact, escaping with minor injuries, the UK Department for Transport’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said on Tuesday.

Passengers had to be evacuated from the train after the incident between Balmossie and Broughty Ferry on the Dundee-Aberdeen line during Storm Gerrit at 1.17pm on December 27.

The RAIB said its investigation would include "how information received from members of the public relating to railway safety is handled”.

The Scotsman understands this is connected to claims that the fallen tree was reported on an emergency line ten minutes before the collision.

Damage caused to the train cab in the collision. (Photo by RAIB)

That prompted Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney to tweet: “Shocking that this wasn't communicated effectively to the trains.”

The AAIB said it would also examine the crashworthiness of the train, management of trains during adverse weather, arrangements to manage and control the risks from trees falling on to the railway, and “any underlying management factors”.

ScotRail said it would work closely with the RAIB to provide all available information to support the investigation and was taking part in a separate investigation led by Network Rail, which is responsible for the rail network.

ScotRail safety, engineering and sustainability director David Lister said: “ScotRail welcomes the RAIB fully investigating the incident at Broughty Ferry involving one of our High Speed Trains.