Storm Isha Scotland LIVE: Met Office issue weather warning for two more days as more disruption expected
Follow here for all weather updates as Storm Isha hits Scotland.
The Met Office has issued more Yellow weather warnings as Storm Isha is expected to cause disruption in Scotland for the next two days.
With extreme high winds, travel plans have been cancelled across the country, and roads have been closed.
Network Rail said it expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended until around noon after “a wild night”. A spokesman said: “The railway has recovered quickly this morning following Storm Isha with trees and debris cleared across routes in England and Wales, and route proving trains reporting lines clear. “Passenger and freight services have restarted and a good service is expected in most areas. Passengers should still check before they head out for the latest travel news on trains operators’ websites. “The exception is Scotland where we do not expect to be able to restart services until around midday with dozens of lines shut due to fallen trees and flooding. “Hundreds of engineers are already out, armed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove and repair. Once done, route proving trains will be dispatched before passenger services can restart. “It’s been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can.”
Warning from The Met Office:
Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across the UK on Sunday and Monday.
What to Expect
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
Police Scotland has issued a warning to anyone planning on driving today.
