Network Rail said it expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended until around noon after “a wild night”. A spokesman said: “The railway has recovered quickly this morning following Storm Isha with trees and debris cleared across routes in England and Wales, and route proving trains reporting lines clear. “Passenger and freight services have restarted and a good service is expected in most areas. Passengers should still check before they head out for the latest travel news on trains operators’ websites. “The exception is Scotland where we do not expect to be able to restart services until around midday with dozens of lines shut due to fallen trees and flooding. “Hundreds of engineers are already out, armed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove and repair. Once done, route proving trains will be dispatched before passenger services can restart. “It’s been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can.”