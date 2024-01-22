Storm Jocelyn is set to hit Scotland, bringing with it fresh amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and rain

All passenger trains have been cancelled from after 7pm on Tuesday as a second storm front is set to batter Scotland, after a man died after a car hit a fallen tree amid winds of up to 107mph.

The 84-year-old man was a passenger in a Hyundai car that collided with the tree on the A905, Beancross Road in Grangemouth, about 11.45pm on Sunday while an amber warning was in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Tree surgeons remove branches from damaged cars in The Vennel, Linlithgow, after Storm Isha struck. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to the first victim of Storm Isha as he warned of more disruption due to an amber weather warning for the approaching Storm Jocelyn.

The Met Office issued fresh amber and yellow weather warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday covering all of Scotland, as Storm Jocelyn appears set to add to the disruption left in the wake of Storm Isha, bringing forecast winds of up to 65mph.

Mr Yousaf said: “Tragically, Storm Isha has led to lives being lost and I send my sincere condolences to the families affected."

He added: “Storm Jocelyn is likely to cause more disruption, with strong winds buffeting infrastructure and rain falling on already saturated ground. Travel is likely to be difficult, particularly heading into Wednesday’s rush hour, so I urge everyone to follow guidance from Police Scotland and check updates from transport providers, Transport Scotland and the Met Office.”

Network Rail advised all passenger and freight services, including ScotRail trains, would be suspended from 7pm on Tuesday and lines will remain closed on Wednesday morning until engineers can inspect tracks for damage and fallen trees or debris. The network operator said it had at least ten trees to remove from the railway between Garrowhill and Easterhouse on Monday, with “significant damage” to overhead wires

An amber weather warning runs from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday and covers the northern and western coast of Scotland as far south as Arran.

A yellow warning for rain is also in force from 7am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday, covering much of the west of Scotland and the Central Belt, from Wigtown to Aviemore. The whole of Scotland and much of the UK is covered by a yellow warning for high winds from 4pm on Tuesday until 1pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people were without power on Monday and no ScotRail rush hour trains ran following Storm Isha’s initial assault, while dozens of schools are shut.

The Met Office warns: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.” It also warns of power cuts and transport disruption.

Many ferry services have been cancelled and, on the roads, police have urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling as conditions may be hazardous. Scottish Power said the storm affected 62,000 customers, with power restored to 58,500 homes after winds of 80mph.

Transport Scotland said a gust of 107mph was recorded on the Tay Bridge and the Met Office said there was one of 84mph at Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.

Roads including the M9 and the A1 were among those affected by closures while some bridges were shut to high-sided vehicles.

At least 66 schools were closed on Monday, while a block of flats in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, had its roof torn off on Sunday night.