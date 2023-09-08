Stonehaven fatal crash: Network Rail fined record £6.7m over safety failings

Network Rail was fined £6.7 million at the High Court in Aberdeen on Friday after admitting criminal charges over a Carmont rail crash near Stonehaven that claimed three lives.

It is the highest financial penalty to have been imposed on the UK Government-owned track and signalling body for health and safety failings.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on August 12, 2020.

Three people were killed in the Carmont derailment on August 12 2020. (Photo by RAIB)

Judge Lord Matthews reduced the fine from £10 million because the firm admitted culpability on Thursday.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held into the crash, the Crown Office said.

Network Rail had been fined £4m in 2012 over the last crash involving a passenger death aboard a train, in Cumbria in 2007. However, it has received higher fines for disruption caused by delays to engineering work, such as £14m in 2008.

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday, the company admitted a series of failings that resulted in the deaths, pleading guilty to a charge covering the period from May 1 2011 to August 12 2020.

Aerial view of the crash site. (Photo by Crown Office)

This included failing to inform the driver that it was unsafe to drive the train at a speed of 75mph or caution him to reduce his speed on the day of the derailment. There were also failings in construction, inspection and maintenance of drainage assets and in adverse and extreme weather planning.

Network Rail admitted it failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practical, that railway workers not in its employment and members of the public travelling by train were not exposed to the "risk of serious injury and death from train derailment" as a result of failures in the construction, inspection and maintenance of drainage assets and in adverse and extreme weather planning.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC, prosecuting, told the court on Thursday that Network Rail had failed to maintain or inspect a drainage asset built in 2011 prior to the derailment.

He said if the drain had been constructed to the agreed specifications, it would have been able to cope with the amount of washout of gravel which resulted in the train derailing.

The court also heard Mr McCullough had asked the Carmont area signaller if there were any speed restrictions in place due to the conditions.

The signaller told him: "Eh no, everything's fine between myself and Stonehaven."

The court heard that when Mr McCullough pulled the emergency brake, there was "insufficient time" for it to have any impact on the train's speed.

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) report published in March last year found errors in the construction of a drainage system installed by Carillion meant it was unable to cope with heavy rain which fell in the area on the morning of the crash.

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018.

The RAIB report made 20 recommendations to improve railway safety, 13 of which were directed at Network Rail, of which only two have been completed.

Network Rail said it is determined to build upon the "significant changes" it has made since the incident, which have "helped us to manage the risk of severe weather to the network", and it has invested millions to improve the resilience of the railway.

Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the Crown Office, said: “To further serve the public interest, a fatal accident inquiry has been instructed to examine the full circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths, putting all relevant information into the public domain and help avoid such an incident happening again in the future.”

“Network Rail’s failings led to the deaths of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Christopher Stuchbury and lifelong consequences for those who survived.”

Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said: "Network Rail has made progress in implementing the safety recommendations that came from reviews of the failings that contributed to the accident. However, as highlighted in our 2023 annual ORR health and safety report, there remains much work to do as we all contend with the effects of climate change on our network.

"We must never forget what happened three years ago and we require the industry to be unrelenting in its work to maintain Britain's railways as one of the safest in Europe."

Kevin Lindsay, Scottish organiser of train drivers’ union Aslef, said: “Our thoughts today are with Brett, Donald and Christopher and their families and friends. This is a tragedy that could and should have been avoided. This litany of failure should never, ever be allowed to happen again.”

“The sentence handed out is no comfort to Aslef. It cannot be right that those who presided over such fundamental failure, that played fast and loose with health and safety, ultimately costing the lives of three people, are able to hide behind laws that sees a faceless organisation fined and where that organisation actually pays the fine out of public money.”

“This is not justice in the truest sense of the word nor in any way does it ensure those involved are held to account. People within organisations need to be held accountable, it is them, not the organisation, that makes decisions.

"It is now time for the Scottish Government to again consider a change to our corporate homicide laws and make sure that they put in place laws that hold people to account should they ever play fast and loose with the lives of workers and any others as a result of their carelessness.”

Neil Davidson, a partner at law firm Digby Brown in Aberdeen, has helped seven people affected by the crash, said: “The errors of Network Rail have robbed families of their loved ones and left survivors with physical injuries and psychological trauma they will suffer for the rest of their lives.

“We can’t forget that this derailment did not just happen because of one problem or issue – it was a frankly astounding volume and variety of negligence that contributed to this national tragedy.

“The people of Scotland need to know they can trust their public transport, trust that those who manage it are doing so responsibly at all times and trust that the justice system will deliver, when negligent parties do not uphold their duties."

Bruce Craig, a litigation and health and safety partner at law firm Pinsent Masons, said: “Where any accused is convicted in a criminal case, the court is trying to strike a balance between punishing them and trying to provide a deterrent to others against engaging in similar conduct.

"Where the accused is a corporate entity, the only way the court can express society’s displeasure at what has happened is by imposing a fine.

"Sometimes, as here, the corporate entity is owned by the state, but it is important that in such a case the court does not have regard to that in setting the level of the fine, even though on one level it might be argued that fining part of the state has the result of reducing the funds available to it to provide the service the state has entrusted to it.”

“Nonetheless, a fine at as high as £6.7m is unusual where the accused is state-owned.”