Scottish company TEC-Farragon is understood to be working to establish a ferry service between Rosyth and Eemshaven, in Holland's Groningen area.

According to The Northern Times, the Aberfeldy-based company is planning to primarily transport freight, but will provide space for a 'large number of passengers and vehicles'.

It is understood ferries from the Stena Line would be used for a daily service between The Netherlands and Scotland.

More details as they come.