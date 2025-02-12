Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-off round first leg. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)placeholder image
Celtic will contest their first Champions League knockout tie in 13 years when they host Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Scottish champions welcome the German Bundesliga giants to a sold-out Parkhead for the first leg of their play-off round match with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.

Celtic have never beaten Bayern in four previous meetings with their record standing at three defeats and one draw, something they will hope to change as they aim to take a lead into the second leg in Munich next week.

The Glasgow side ended the league phase in 21st position – 10 of their 12 points were garnered at home – while Bayern, who have won six European Cups, were 12th.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to pitting his wits against "football royalty" with his opposite number Vincent Kompany having a £713million squad at his disposal including England captain Harry Kane leading his attack.

Rodgers has some in-form attackers of his own and admitted it was a “big surprise” to have the “extraordinary” Daizen Maeda available for the first leg after UEFA reduced his two-match suspension for the red card against Young Boys to just one match.

Maeda has scored six goals in his last three games – and 22 in total for club and country this season – and his availability has given Celtic a major boost, but also handed Rodgers a major dilemma.

With Maeda expected to sit out against the Bundesliga leaders, Rodgers played his ever-willing attacker every minute of the three games which followed the trip to Villa Park.

He will need to decide whether to start with the Japanese international, and if so, who drops out of the front line to make way. A number of changes are expected from the Celtic team which beat Raith 5-0 in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Here is how we think Celtic will line up against Bayern on Wednesday night, using live pictures from the Tuesday’s training session at Lennoxtown ...

The Danish international was rested against Raith Rovers due to a minor back injury but is set to return between the sticks against Bayern.

1. Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish international was rested against Raith Rovers due to a minor back injury but is set to return between the sticks against Bayern. | SNS Group

Another who was rested against Raith in the Scottish Cup, the Canadian international was return to the right-back slot for the Champions League showdown.

2. Alistair Johnston

Another who was rested against Raith in the Scottish Cup, the Canadian international was return to the right-back slot for the Champions League showdown. | SNS Group

Also rested at the weekend, the Scotland international would be expected to return to the left-back position ahead of Jeffrey Schlupp, who made his home debut in the 5-0 win over Raith.

3. Greg Taylor

Also rested at the weekend, the Scotland international would be expected to return to the left-back position ahead of Jeffrey Schlupp, who made his home debut in the 5-0 win over Raith. | SNS Group

The USA international centre-back has had a number of injury issues during his time at Celtic, but is fit to face Bayern after sitting out the Raith match on Saturday.

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers

The USA international centre-back has had a number of injury issues during his time at Celtic, but is fit to face Bayern after sitting out the Raith match on Saturday. | SNS Group

