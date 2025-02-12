The Champions League has entered the highly anticipated knockout stage, as some of the world’s biggest clubs face off in the last 16 playoffs.

With the likes of Celtic vs Bayern Munich, and Manchester City vs Real Madrid on the menu over the next fortnight, the battle to make it through to the last 16 of the competition in the newly formatted Champions League has thrown up some incredible matchups.

Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane headline a host of the world’s top footballing talents, but who is the most highly paid footballer currently playing in the Champions League?

Here are the 15 highest paid footballers playing in the 24/25 Champions League, according to Capology.

1 . Lucas Hernandez - Paris Saint-Germain The French defender is considered one of the world's best, and earns a reported salary of £304,168 a week in the French capital.

2 . Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus The Juve hitman is one of Italian's football's most prolific marksmen, and earns a reported weekly salary of £311,211 for his troubles.

3 . Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich The German defender is out of contract in the summer, but has been one of Bayern Munich's key men over the years, earning a reported weekly wage of £312,281.