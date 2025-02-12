With the likes of Celtic vs Bayern Munich, and Manchester City vs Real Madrid on the menu over the next fortnight, the battle to make it through to the last 16 of the competition in the newly formatted Champions League has thrown up some incredible matchups.
Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane headline a host of the world’s top footballing talents, but who is the most highly paid footballer currently playing in the Champions League?
Here are the 15 highest paid footballers playing in the 24/25 Champions League, according to Capology.
1. Lucas Hernandez - Paris Saint-Germain
The French defender is considered one of the world's best, and earns a reported salary of £304,168 a week in the French capital. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus
The Juve hitman is one of Italian's football's most prolific marksmen, and earns a reported weekly salary of £311,211 for his troubles. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
The German defender is out of contract in the summer, but has been one of Bayern Munich's key men over the years, earning a reported weekly wage of £312,281. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain
The French international has played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe in Barcelona and PSG, and is one of the highest earners on the continent, with a reported weekly wage of £320,174. | Getty Images for Qatar Airways Photo: Getty Images