Popular Scottish broadcaster and singer Joy Dunlop has been selected to sing a song in Scottish Gaelic at King Charles III’s “Scottish Coronation” in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The Carolean Era is in full swing as King Charles III is set to receive the Honours of Scotland (the nation’s most ancient crown jewels) in a ceremony being held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday, July 5. The service, which will feature the stone of destiny, has been dubbed his “Scottish Coronation” and will see the King and Queen Camilla “undertaking several engagements in Scotland” the BBC reports.

Here’s an overview of the Scots Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop, what she will be singing at the King’s “Scottish Coronation” and the story behind the song choice.

Who is Joy Dunlop?

Originally born in Connel village in Argyll and Bute, Joy Dunlop is the Scottish broadcaster and talented vocalist chosen to sing a Gaelic piece for King Charles. Ms Dunlop is a broadcaster who has worked for the BBC, BBC Alba and in recent years has joined Speak Gaelic as a co-host and educator who teaches the language while inspiring audiences to see why it is worth learning Gaelic.

Her talent as a Gaelic singer has also been far-reaching with IRFT Celtic Music Radio saying she “has a voice that will enthral anyone” and Trad Connect adding that her CD “is exciting and sexy enough that it may make you want to learn Gaelic”.

According to her website: “Joy Dunlop’s singing career is the result of a life–long fascination with Scotland’s traditional music and has led her all over the world; from major Celtic festivals, to touring the UK, Europe, Canada, USA, Japan and New Zealand.”

The Herald put it best when they described Ms Dunlop as “something of a one-woman Gaelic industry”.

An early morning procession rehearsal takes place along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, ahead of King Charles III’s Service of Thanksgiving.

What Gaelic song will Joy Dunlop sing?

According to a report by The Telegraph: “Five new pieces of music will be heard at an event in Edinburgh to mark the Coronation of the King and Queen.” Of these pieces one is composed in Gaelic and was commissioned by King Charles for the national service of thanksgiving in Edinburgh.

Psalm 118, which Joy Dunlop will sing, was written by Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor who is reportedly a ‘favourite composer’ of King Charles. Mealor also wrote a song in Welsh for the coronation in May as the event included music in many Celtic languages.

Mealor said: “It is an incredible honour and indeed very moving to have been asked to contribute to The Honours of Scotland service.

“This ancient service stretches back centuries and to be able to add something new to it, in honour of the King and Queen is truly humbling.”

Why was a Gaelic Psalm chosen?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Psalm 118 was sung in Scottish Gaelic by Karen Matheson at an event in St Giles’ Cathedral where the Queen’s body lay at rest. Her Majesty also took part in a service at the same location following her 1953 coronation, so the song as well as the setting were chosen to honour her legacy.

The Gaelic piece is also said to have been chosen in ‘recognition of Scotland’s linguistic heritage’. The Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, David Fergusson, who is set to participate in the Wednesday service said the “King’s deep love of Scotland is well documented” and the song choice reflects this.