1 . Mary Anne MacLeod Trump

Mary Anne MacLeod was born in the village of Tong which is a few miles away from Stornoway; the main town on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Raised in a Gaelic-speaking family, the Scottish tongue was her native language while she learned English in school. As was common with Hebridean islanders following historical events like the Highland Clearances and World War One, she left for the United States in 1930 as a youth at 18. She later met and married Fred Trump and the two would have Donald J Trump; the 45th president of the country. Photo: Andrew Milligan (PA) and YouTube Screenshot via TG4