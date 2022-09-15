Following Her Majesty’s death, her coffin has now been transported to London from Scotland by plane.

This transfer of the Queen’s body from her private estate, Balmoral Castle, is known as Operation Unicorn and her funeral plan is detailed under Operation London Bridge.

Despite national mourning, many were pleased to pay their respects to the Queen in Scotland as her body arrived in Edinburgh on 11 September and opened to mourners the next day.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, as it lies at rest.

Where did the Queen lie at rest?

Lying at Rest refers to a period of time between an individual’s death and being buried.

Lying in state is common practice for high-ranking political figures like sovereigns, Prime Ministers, or the royal family, where their closed coffin is left on display for public visits.

As the Queen passed away in Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, her coffin will ‘lie in state’ twice in both Edinburgh and London.

King David I founded St Giles' in 1124, it is a parish church in the Old Town of Edinburgh where the Queen's body will lie in state prior to being moved to London.

Her majesty’s coffin rested in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, for approximately 24 hours.

The church is located at the halfway point between the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle, on the city’s famous Royal Mile.

When did the Queen arrive in Edinburgh?

The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh on 11 September at 4pm where it was watched over by the Royal Company of Archers.

Members of the public gather on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day.

After spending a night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her majesty’s body lay at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Visiting hours for her Majesty lying at rest concluded at 3pm on 13 September.

Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, Cammy Day, said he was “proud” that Edinburgh would play such a huge role in the ceremonial events.

What are the rules and restrictions for visiting the Queen's coffin?

When visiting the Queen’s coffin, photography and recording is strictly prohibited.

There will be restrictions on mobile phones with security checks present to enforce this as part of a queuing system.

Was the Royal Family present at St Giles’ Cathedral?

The Royal Family’s senior members, including King Charles III himself, held several vigils in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s children staged a vigil known as ‘the Vigil of the Princes’ around the Queen’s coffin as it rested in St Giles’ Cathedral.

When will the Queen’s body be moved to London?

On 13 September, the Queen’s coffin left St Giles’ Cathedral for London at roughly 4:30pm.

Her transfer, detailed under ‘Operation London Bridge’ revealed she was moved by plane on a flight bound to RAF Northolt.

After the coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty will lie in state for a further four days for public visits, before her state funeral next Monday.

Mourners who want to visit the Queen lying in state have been forewarned that the anticipated visitor queues are in the thousands and they could face overnight waits.

Where will the Queen’s funeral be held?

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will have her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Her coffin shall be borne from Westminster Hall in a procession en-route to the abbey.

Then, the UK will hold a two-minute silence to pay their respects.

After an hour-long service, a ceremonial procession will see the coffin brought to Hyde Park, where it will be brought to Windsor.

At St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, her Majesty’s coffin will finally be lowered into the royal vault.