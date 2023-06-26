Even hundreds of years after his death, 18th century Scots poet Robert Burns continues to inspire fans worldwide with his unforgettable poetry.

Robert Burns is seen as one of Scotland’s national treasures as he wrote hundreds of poems and songs during his lifetime which are still celebrated to this day. An exquisite detail of his works is the inclusion of the Scots language throughout them, for example ‘Auld Lang Syne’ translated to ‘Old Long Since’.

We may have already been graced by delicious plates of haggis since Burns Night has passed in 2023, but our famous Scottish bard’s works are timeless and even inspirational to King Charles who will have his coronation shortly.

When speaking to MSPs at Holyrood following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new monarch described his late mother as “the friend of man, the friend of truth” – a reference to Robert Burns’ works.

In honour of the great Scottish poet, here are seventeen of his most inspirational quotes and amusing lines.

1 . "The friend of man, the friend of truth; The friend of age, and guide of youth." King Charles referenced this Robert Burns quote when describing his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He continued: "I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother." Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

2 . "Some hae meat and canna eat, and some wad eat that want it; But we hae meat, and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be thankit." This quote addresses that we should be thankful for the food we have because there are many people across the world who are not so fortunate. Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko via Canva Pro

3 . "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men gang aft agley." This means "the best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray." A quote that reminds us no matter how thoroughly we make plans things can still go wrong. Photo: Adrian Coleman via Canva Pro

4 . "Liberty's in every blow! Let us do or dee." "Let us do or die..." Once thought of as Scotland's national anthem, this line comes from Robert Burns' 'Robert Bruce's March to Bannockburn'. The battle of Bannockburn is one of Scotland's most famous events which took place in 1314. Photo: kyrien via Canva Pro