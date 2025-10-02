A self-styled African tribe have been evicted from their woodland camp in the Scottish Borders where they have been living since May.

Calling themselves the ‘Kingdom of Kubala’, Kofi Offeh (36), Jean Gasho (24) and Kaura Taylor (21) identified by the titles of King Atehene, Queen Nandi, and 'handmaiden' Asnat.

They camped out in Darnic Woods, near Jedburgh, claiming that the land had been stolen from Offeh’s ancestors 400 years ago.

Meanwhile relatives of ‘handmaiden’ Kaura Taylor have reported her missing from her hometown of Dallas and claimed she has been ‘brainwashed’.

An eviction notice was first served on them in early September, with the eviction itself happening later that month.

The ‘tribe’ then moved on to council land, before they were also evicted from their new campsite, with another court order banning them from returning to their original patch of woodland.

They were finally removed from the woods on Thursday, October 2.

Here are 18 pictures telling the strange story.

1 . Private The 'Kingdom of Kubala' moved onto the private land near Jedburgh back in May. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Royal title 36-year-old Kofi Offeh styles himself as 'King Atehene'. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Queen of the Borders 24-year old Jean Gasho calls herself 'Queen Nandi'. | Getty Images Photo Sales