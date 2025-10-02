The self-proclaimed 'tribe' have been living in woodland in the Borders.placeholder image
The self-proclaimed 'tribe' have been living in woodland in the Borders. | AFP via Getty Images

Kingdom of Kubala in Pictures: How an African 'tribe' lived in Scottish Borders woodland for five months before being evicted

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:20 BST

Police and immigration enforcement officers moved onto the site today.

A self-styled African tribe have been evicted from their woodland camp in the Scottish Borders where they have been living since May.

Calling themselves the ‘Kingdom of Kubala’, Kofi Offeh (36), Jean Gasho (24) and Kaura Taylor (21) identified by the titles of King Atehene, Queen Nandi, and 'handmaiden' Asnat.

They camped out in Darnic Woods, near Jedburgh, claiming that the land had been stolen from Offeh’s ancestors 400 years ago.

Meanwhile relatives of ‘handmaiden’ Kaura Taylor have reported her missing from her hometown of Dallas and claimed she has been ‘brainwashed’.

An eviction notice was first served on them in early September, with the eviction itself happening later that month.

The ‘tribe’ then moved on to council land, before they were also evicted from their new campsite, with another court order banning them from returning to their original patch of woodland.

They were finally removed from the woods on Thursday, October 2.

Here are 18 pictures telling the strange story.

The 'Kingdom of Kubala' moved onto the private land near Jedburgh back in May.

1. Private

The 'Kingdom of Kubala' moved onto the private land near Jedburgh back in May. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
36-year-old Kofi Offeh styles himself as 'King Atehene'.

2. Royal title

36-year-old Kofi Offeh styles himself as 'King Atehene'. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
24-year old Jean Gasho calls herself 'Queen Nandi'.

3. Queen of the Borders

24-year old Jean Gasho calls herself 'Queen Nandi'. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The trio are completed by a woman who identifies herself as a 'handmaiden' called Asnat.

4. Third member

The trio are completed by a woman who identifies herself as a 'handmaiden' called Asnat. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish BordersWoodsDallasAfrica
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice