The group claim they are ‘reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago’.

Police have evicted members of an ‘African tribe’ who set up camp on council-owned land in the Scottish Borders.

It is understood three people, who call themselves the “Kingdom of Kubala”, have been staying in a wooded area near Jedburgh since early August.

Police and immigration enforcement officials moved into the camp at around 8am on Thursday and detained members of the group.

The tribe, who have amassed tens of thousands of social media followers, streamed the eviction live on TikTok on Thursday morning.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Self-proclaimed King Atehehe, Queen Nandi and handmaiden Asnat set up camp in Jedburgh. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Who are the ‘Kingdom of Kubala’?

The “tribe”, which has a sizeable presence on social media, is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene and his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi.

Both lived in Stockton-on-Tees, in northeast England, prior to camping in the Scottish borders.

The pair are joined by their “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

According to Sky News, aspiring lawyer Kaura, 21, was reported missing from Dallas in May 2025.

Why did they set up their camp in Jedburgh?

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have previously said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

When asked why they decided to occupy the land in the Scottish Borders, leader Kofi Offeh told Sky News: "I have come to reclaim my heritage and the lost land.

“The land and the earth belong to the creator of the heavens and the earth.”

Pressed on demands they must leave, the so-called king replied: "No one should be able to tell us to leave this land. It belongs to our forefathers."

What has happened up to this point?

Originally, the group were handed an eviction notice which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday, September 8.

The self-proclaimed kingdom ignored this and, after civil action was brought, a warrant was issued for their eviction and the three of them subsequently left.

During the hearing lawyer Conner McConnell, representing landowners Mary and David Palmer, said his clients were seeking the “removal of occupiers on the basis of no right to title”.

However, the group instead moved nearby to their original encampment and set up beside a small fence.

The group, who have been camping in the Jedburgh area since May, have previously said they do not recognise the powers of the courts. They have so far refused to engage with the authorities

Last week, the court granted an order banning them from any council land in the area, including where they are currently staying.

At a full council meeting last week, a senior police officer told how he understands frustration around the group camping in the woods, but urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

In relation to the council meeting, a spokesman for Police Scotland said at the time: “We are aware concerns have been raised in connection with those living on the site.

“Repeated attempts have been made by officers and partner agencies to engage with those involved. Officers will continue to engage and address any issues raised.”

As of Thursday morning, it is understood the group have been evicted and detained after police and immigration enforcement officials moved into the camp at around 8am. Police have been contacted for more information.

How have they amassed a TikTok following?

The ‘Kingdom of Kubala’ have a TikTok account with more than one million views and 74,000 followers.

Some viewers hand over cash donations to the group during livestreams.