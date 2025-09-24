In pictures: Wine merchant's Victorian home for sale

Normanie is a distinguished Victorian residence occupying an elevated position in the Scottish Borders town, offering more than 4,800 sq ft of immaculately presented accommodation which blends period elegance with modern comfort.

The property was commissioned by Sword, famed for his successful wine and spirit business John Sword & Co., who lived in the town from 1848 to his death in 1902.

Normanie was designed to reflect his status and taste, featuring ornate architectural details and a cast iron verandah inspired by Kew Gardens which is the main feature of this spectacular home.

The verandah featured in the prestigious Mackenzie & Moncur catalogue and continues to be a talking point of the property as it offers an impressive sheltered and sunny space for alfresco entertaining.