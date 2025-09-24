Normanie.placeholder image
Normanie.

In pictures: Wine merchant's Victorian home for sale

By Claire Little
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
A substantial C-Listed home built in 1889 for local Provost and wine merchant John Sword overlooking the historic town of Jedburgh has hit the property market.

Normanie is a distinguished Victorian residence occupying an elevated position in the Scottish Borders town, offering more than 4,800 sq ft of immaculately presented accommodation which blends period elegance with modern comfort.

The property was commissioned by Sword, famed for his successful wine and spirit business John Sword & Co., who lived in the town from 1848 to his death in 1902.

Normanie was designed to reflect his status and taste, featuring ornate architectural details and a cast iron verandah inspired by Kew Gardens which is the main feature of this spectacular home.

The verandah featured in the prestigious Mackenzie & Moncur catalogue and continues to be a talking point of the property as it offers an impressive sheltered and sunny space for alfresco entertaining.

Normanie is attracting offers over £620,000.

Normanie

1. Contributed

Normanie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Normanie

2. Contributed

Normanie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Normanie

3. Contributed

Normanie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Normanie

4. Contributed

Normanie Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianKew GardensScottish Borders
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice