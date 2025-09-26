Police are appealing for information.

Enquiries are ongoing after a family ‘experienced a hate crime’ in a Scottish town centre.

It is understood a grandmother, mother and daughter were reportedly targeted by a man shouting racial slurs on the High Street in Hawick.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 16.

The mother told STV News: “When we got home, my daughter told me she didn’t want to go to school.

“She asked if the man was shouting because of her grandma’s headscarf or the colour of our skin. She refused to leave the house for three days.

“I’m thinking about whether I’m safe to walk up the road with my child. It has 100 per cent changed the way I go about my day.”

Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.

Police urge people with information to come forward

A police spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries after a report of a hate crime which happened in High Street, Hawick on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.