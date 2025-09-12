A ruling has been made in the case involving the self-styled African tribe ‘Kingdom of Kubala’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sheriff has issued a warrant for the removal of a self-styled African “tribe” from privately-owned land in the Scottish Borders.

Friday’s order relates to the members of the so-called “Kingdom of Kubala”, who have been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Atehehe, his queen Nandi and handmaiden Asnat who have set up camp in woods in Jedburgh. | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

Issuing the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, Sheriff Peter Paterson said it would come into effect immediately.

Speaking at the campsite following the order, Mr Offeh said the group were “not afraid” of the warrant for their eviction.

“The creator of the heavens and the Earth is the one with us,” he said. “And we are not afraid of whatever the court – the so-called court – has granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday, September 8.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

(From left to right) 'Queen Nandi' and 'King Atehene' with Handmaiden 'Asnat', at their campsite in woods near Jedburgh. | PA

During the hearing, lawyer Conner McConnell, representing landowners Mary and David Palmer, said his clients were seeking the “removal of occupiers on the basis of no right to title”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked the sheriff: “First to grant an order to remove the offenders, their family, any subtenant and any dependents, together with any goods and possessions.

“Second the pursuers seek interdiction against the offenders preventing them from occupying the [land] and also [land] under a separate title owned by the pursuers.”

Sheriff Paterson said he was “happy to grant a notice of eviction” with immediate effect. None of the members of the so-called kingdom were present in court and they did not have legal representation.

Asked if the group planned to move elsewhere, the self-proclaimed king said: “If the creator of the heavens and the earth wants us to move from this land, he shall find us a place to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video posted by the group on TikTok earlier, Mr Offeh and Ms Gasho could be seen singing and dancing while being served with the court papers at the camp by an official.

Earlier, Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said the landowner had been left with “no option”, but to seek an order from the sheriff.

“The group of campers have clearly ignored the ultimatum given by the sheriff officers on Friday, September 5,” he said. “This is disappointing, but I can’t say it isn’t surprising given the group’s previous behaviour.

“They now leave the landowner no option, but to apply for a warrant and interdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council will be supporting the landowner through the next steps and all the additional safety measures will remain in place until this situation is resolved. Whilst this next stage of the eviction process plays out, please can I remind people not to engage with this group.”

A spokesperson for Borders Council said earlier: “This week, the legal representative acting for the landowner of the wood in Jedburgh occupied by the three campers has served notice on them to leave.

“A deadline of 5pm on Monday, September 8, 2025 was set. The three individuals failed to comply with the notice.