The Outlander TV series has had an “astonishing” impact on tourism in Scotland, according to a report.

The study, from national tourism organisation VisitScotland, found people from around the world have been inspired to visit Scotland after watching the show, which has featured several Scottish locations. The impact has been labelled the “Outlander Effect”.

The popular series follows the life of Claire Beauchamp, played by Caitriona Balfe, who is a nurse visiting Inverness on her honeymoon, as she is thrown into the past to the time of the Jacobite uprisings. There she meets Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, the leader of a band of Scottish rebels.

The first series of the Outlander: Blood of My Blood spin-off is being screened and follows the parents of Outlander’s main characters Jamie and Claire.

There are seven seasons of Outlander, with the eighth and final season scheduled to premiere in early 2026.

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “The ‘Outlander Effect’ is clearly evident among visitor attractions directly involved with the production.

“Among the Outlander filming location attractions, the majority have seen increased visitor numbers, developed new products and themed events and had interest from other productions.

“Most visitor attractions agreed that screen tourism is beneficial and something that if the opportunity presented should be capitalised on.”

Doune Castle, which has experienced a 366.97 per cent increase in visitors since 2014, has even added an audio guide narrated by Heughan recalling his experiences filming at the site, with hopes to add new interpretive content in the future.

The Visitor Attraction Monitor, owned and distributed by the Moffat Centre, reports yearly figures to attractions across Scotland. The locations below show the number of visitors to a selection of Outlander attractions from 2014 to 2024.

Here are 11 Outlander filming locations that have seen the largest increase in visitors since the series began in 2014.

1 . Newhailes House - 6194.99% Filming took place at Newhailes in Season Four of Outlander. Newhailes House served as Governor Tyron's home in North Carolina where Jamie discussed the offer of a land grant in exchange for service to the English Crown, and where Jamie and Claire were introduced into Wilmington society. From 2014 to 2024, there was a 6194.99 per cent increase in visitors. There were 4,831 visitors during 2014 and then 304,111 visitors in 2024.

2 . Blackness Castle - 366.97% Blackness Castle is a 15th century fortress. In Outlander, it provided the setting for the Fort William headquarters of Black Jack Randall, as well as featuring in the scene of Jamie's incarceration. In 2014, there was 16,559 visitors at the castle meanwhile in 2024 there was 77,326.

3 . Culloden Battlefield - 279.07% The first series of Outlander follows the Jacobite Rising of 1745, culminating in the historic Battle of Culloden. Culloden features in both timelines of the story: first in 1946 when Frank and Claire visit the battlefield to research Frank's family history; and secondly in 1746 when a pregnant Claire revisits the field with Jamie ahead of the battle. 98,780 people visited the battlefield in 2014 compared to 374,443 in 2024.

4 . Glencoe Visitor Centre - 176.64% The valley of Glen Coe features in Outlander's opening credits. Just beyond nearby Fort William is the legendary Glenfinnan Monument where Bonnie Prince Charlie raised his standard and started the second Jacobite Rising in 1745. There were 130,006 visitors in 2014 and then 359,653 visitors in 2024.