The Outlander TV series has had an “astonishing” impact on tourism in Scotland, according to a report.
The study, from national tourism organisation VisitScotland, found people from around the world have been inspired to visit Scotland after watching the show, which has featured several Scottish locations. The impact has been labelled the “Outlander Effect”.
The popular series follows the life of Claire Beauchamp, played by Caitriona Balfe, who is a nurse visiting Inverness on her honeymoon, as she is thrown into the past to the time of the Jacobite uprisings. There she meets Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, the leader of a band of Scottish rebels.
The first series of the Outlander: Blood of My Blood spin-off is being screened and follows the parents of Outlander’s main characters Jamie and Claire.
There are seven seasons of Outlander, with the eighth and final season scheduled to premiere in early 2026.
A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “The ‘Outlander Effect’ is clearly evident among visitor attractions directly involved with the production.
“Among the Outlander filming location attractions, the majority have seen increased visitor numbers, developed new products and themed events and had interest from other productions.
“Most visitor attractions agreed that screen tourism is beneficial and something that if the opportunity presented should be capitalised on.”
Doune Castle, which has experienced a 366.97 per cent increase in visitors since 2014, has even added an audio guide narrated by Heughan recalling his experiences filming at the site, with hopes to add new interpretive content in the future.
The Visitor Attraction Monitor, owned and distributed by the Moffat Centre, reports yearly figures to attractions across Scotland. The locations below show the number of visitors to a selection of Outlander attractions from 2014 to 2024.
Here are 11 Outlander filming locations that have seen the largest increase in visitors since the series began in 2014.