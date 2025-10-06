Cumbernauld Theatre is at risk of closure

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlander star Sam Heughan has backed a campaign to save a Scottish theatre at risk of closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post, which explained the theatre’s situation after an application for transition funding to stretch into the new year was turned down by Creative Scotland, included the words #savecumbernauldtheatre.

Sam Heughan at a bothy at the newly rebranded Galloway distillery | Lisa Ferguson

The theatre, which jointly manages the Lanternhouse performing arts centre with North Lanarkshire Council, said it needed to secure £300,000 by mid-December to survive.

The theatre stages 150 live performances a year. The body was the only organisation to lose its long-term, multi-year support from Creative Scotland in January and had relied on £200,000 of short-term “transition funding” while going through a period of change.

However, the arts funding body rejected its application for transition funding to be extended into the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without further support, the theatre will be forced to close next year. The building, heralded as a "game-changer" when it was unveiled in October 2021, would be returned to North Lanarkshire Council.

Cumbernauld Theatre’s interim chief executive Patricia Stead said the organisation had challenged all aspects” of its operation to create a “fresh plan” for future sustainability, but needed funding to allow a new business plan to be implemented before reapplying for funding.

In Holyrood earlier this month, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said he was due to hold another meeting with the leadership of Cumbernauld Theatre after receiving a letter in September, “highlighting their current challenges”.

Heughan, who is known for the role of Jamie Fraser in hit series Outlander, recently bought a distillery in Galloway, which he has rebranded the Galloway Distillery.