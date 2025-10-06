Outlander star Sam Heughan joins campaign to save Cumbernauld Theatre after funding decision
Outlander star Sam Heughan has backed a campaign to save a Scottish theatre at risk of closure.
The Scottish actor, who was born in Galloway, reposted a social media post from Cumbernauld Theatre, which last week warned it had three months to secure vital funds or risk having to shut its doors with the loss of 40 jobs.
The post, which explained the theatre’s situation after an application for transition funding to stretch into the new year was turned down by Creative Scotland, included the words #savecumbernauldtheatre.
The theatre, which jointly manages the Lanternhouse performing arts centre with North Lanarkshire Council, said it needed to secure £300,000 by mid-December to survive.
The theatre stages 150 live performances a year. The body was the only organisation to lose its long-term, multi-year support from Creative Scotland in January and had relied on £200,000 of short-term “transition funding” while going through a period of change.
However, the arts funding body rejected its application for transition funding to be extended into the new year.
Without further support, the theatre will be forced to close next year. The building, heralded as a "game-changer" when it was unveiled in October 2021, would be returned to North Lanarkshire Council.
Cumbernauld Theatre’s interim chief executive Patricia Stead said the organisation had challenged all aspects” of its operation to create a “fresh plan” for future sustainability, but needed funding to allow a new business plan to be implemented before reapplying for funding.
In Holyrood earlier this month, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said he was due to hold another meeting with the leadership of Cumbernauld Theatre after receiving a letter in September, “highlighting their current challenges”.
Heughan, who is known for the role of Jamie Fraser in hit series Outlander, recently bought a distillery in Galloway, which he has rebranded the Galloway Distillery.
Located just outside of Newton Stewart, Crafty distillery, now known as Galloway distillery, opened in 2017 and announced expansion plans late last year.
