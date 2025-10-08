The castle has been closed to the public since September.

Film crews have descended on a Falkirk castle.

Blackness Castle, which is on the south shore of the Firth of Forth, is closed to visitors. Cranes with cameras can be seen on site.

The castle, which is a popular tourist destination following its use as a set in TV series Outlander, has been closed to members of the public since Monday, September 29 and is not due to reopen until Sunday, October 19.

It is not know for certain what is being filmed there at present, but there is much speculation locally – and online – that it is being used as a location for the prequel to Outlander, Blood of My Blood.

Filming is currently taking place at Blackness Castle. | Michael Gillen

The first series of the spin-off is being screened and it was reported earlier this summer that a second series would be on its way.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows the parents of Outlander’s main characters Jamie and Claire.

It tells the love stories of Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie in 18th-century Scotland, and Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston in the First World War in England.

Public body confirm filming taking place at Falkirk castle

Historic Environment Scotland confirmed the closure was for filming to take place, but are remaining tight-lipped on what is being shot on the site.

A spokesperson said: “We’re unable to confirm further details about the filming and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In the original series, Outlander – based on the best-selling books of American author Diana Gabaldon – Blackness Castle was used as Fort William.