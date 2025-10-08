Hundreds of The Scotsman readers have answered on which Scot they think is most deserving of a statue in Scotland.
From celebrities to inventors and fictional characters, there was a wide variety of answers.
Here are 14 people that readers had chosen.
1. Sam Heughan
Some readers said actor Sam Heughan deserves his own statue in the country. Heughan, best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the drama series Outlander, is a Scottish actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur. The 45-year-old was born in Balmaclellan. For his Outlander role, he has won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor and the Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television. | Getty Images
Readers also mentioned Elsie Inglis as someone deserving of a statue. Medical pioneer and women's suffrage campaigner Elsie Inglis was born in India in 1864, but returned to the family home in Edinburgh at 14. Dr Inglis established maternity services for poor women in Edinburgh before setting up all-women hospitals that supported Britain's allies during World War One. Good news for readers: plans have recently been approved for a statue of Elsie Inglis to be built on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.
3. Sir Billy Connolly
Many readers commented that Sir William Connolly should be given his own statue. He is a Scottish actor, musician, television presenter, artist and retired stand-up comedian. He is sometimes known by the Scots nickname the Big Yin. Connolly has topped many UK polls as the greatest stand-up comedian of all time. | Getty Images
4. Nicola Sturgeon
One reader said there should be a statue of Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland. Sturgeon, born in Irvine, served as First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) from 2014 to 2023. She has served as a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999, firstly as an additional member for the Glasgow electoral region, and then as the member for Glasgow Southside from 2007. | Getty Images