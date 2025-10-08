4 . Nicola Sturgeon

One reader said there should be a statue of Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland. Sturgeon, born in Irvine, served as First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) from 2014 to 2023. She has served as a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999, firstly as an additional member for the Glasgow electoral region, and then as the member for Glasgow Southside from 2007. | Getty Images